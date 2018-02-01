Politics :  Mitt Romney keeps dropping hints he's running for Senate — here's how the 70-year-old went from the world of investing to saving the Olympics and losing the presidency twice

news
When Mitt Romney,, lost the presidential election in 2012, pundits declared his time in politics over. But now the 70-year-old Republican seems to be mulling a comeback.
After Sen. Orin Hatch of Utah announced in January that he would retire at the end of his term this year, rumors started swirling that Romney would run for his seat.
While he hasn't officially thrown his hat into the ring, Romney recently changed his location on Twitter in an apparent attempt to make it known that he resides in Utah, where residency is required to run for office. The former governor of Massachusetts said he'll make an announcement "about the Utah senate race" on February 15.
As Republican support for a potential Romney senate campaign grows, let's take a look back at the former presidential contender's life and career:
Willard Mitt Romney was born on March 12, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan. (Classmates.)
He was introduced to politics at an early age. His father, George Romney, served as the governor of Michigan and the secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Richard Nixon.
George Romney and his son, Mitt, look out over the New York World's Fair grounds from the heliport in May 1964. (AP)
He started attending Stanford University in 1965. He would ultimately graduate from Brigham Young University with a B.A. in English.
Romney, 14, gives his father George Romney a hug at a Detroit News conference February 10, 1962. (AP)
Source: The Washington Post
In the late 1960s, he spent nearly three years as a Mormon missionary in France.
George Romney, his wife Lenore, daughter Lynn, and son Mitt walk along a street at the World's Fair en route to the General Motors Pavilion in New York in 1964. (AP)
Romney would eventually become the first Mormon to represent a major party in his run for president in 2012.
Brothers Van and Dean Call watch Romney speak during a campaign rally in South Carolina on January 11, 2012. (Reuters)
He started dating Ann Davies in high school. They got married in 1969 and have been together ever since.
Davies and Romney married in a civil ceremony at the brides family home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., March 21,1969. (AP)
Together, Ann and Mitt have five sons: Tagg, Josh, Matt, Craig, and Ben.
Romney, right, and his sons Josh, center and Craig, left, talk to news reporters Monday, July 7, 2003 in Wolfeboro, N.H. (Lee Marriner/AP)
Ann has helped, in part, to drive Mitt's political ambitions. In 1993, she reportedly urged him to run for the US senate.
Mitt and his wife, Ann. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Source: Deseret News
After graduating from Harvard law and business school in 1975, Romney started a career in management consulting and private equity. Founder Bill Bain said that when Romney started at his firm, "he had the appearance of confidence of a guy who was maybe 10 years older."
Mitt Romney at Bain Capital. (Justine Schiavo/The Boston Globe via Getty)
Sources: The Boston Globe, The New York Times
In 1994, he made his first foray into politics, challenging Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy for his seat in Massachusetts. Romney ultimately lost and returned to the private sector.
Romney shakes the hand of a commuter while campaigning at North Station in Boston, Nov. 7, 1994. (Jim Rogash/AP)
In 2002, Romney made a return to public service to head the struggling Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games in Utah.
Romney announces there are 70,000 additional tickets available for purchase for the 2002 Winter Games during a news conference in Salt Lake City. (Douglas C. Pizac/AP)
He helped turn the organization around and used his success as proof of his leadership abilities while running for political office.
International Olympic Committee president Dr. Jacques Rogge (left) and Romney speak during the Opening Ceremony of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games in Utah. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty)
After his stint running the Olympics in Utah, Romney ran for governor of Massachusetts.
Romney speaks during a news conference in front of the Statehouse in Boston on October 3, 2002. (Chitose Suzuki/AP)
He ultimately defeated his democratic opponent, Shannon O'Brien. Romney served one 4-year term as governor.
Romney waves to supporters as he celebrates his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race. (Reuters)
In 2006, Romney signed a health reform bill into law. So-called "Romneycare" required Massachusetts residents to either buy a plan or pay a fine. The law ironically became a source of controversy during the 2012 election amid President Barack Obama's attempts to implement the Affordable Care Act, which included a similar individual mandate provision.
Romney signs a healthcare reform bill for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Faneuil Hall in Boston April 12, 2006. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
As governor of a mostly left-leaning state, Romney projected himself as a moderate Republican.
New York Gov. George Pataki, left, dons a Boston Red Sox jersey to settle a bet with Romney in 2004. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Source: Mother Jones
In 2008, Romney ran for president. He lost to John McCain during the Republican primaries.
Mitt Romney. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Following McCain's defeat, support for Romney eventually propelled him into becoming the Republican presidential contender in 2012.
Romney holds a baby as he visits Hudson’s Smokehouse on January 18, 2012, in Lexington, South Carolina, during the 2012 campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty)
But Romney had trouble connecting with voters. Many viewed him as elitist and privileged thanks to his work in private equity and decades in politics. During the campaign, a video leaked showing Romney calling 47% of voters "entitled" and "dependent upon the government," further damaging his image.
Romney and Obama debate. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Source: Politifact
The infamous '47% comment' played a significant role in Romney's defeat. Obama handily won reelection.
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann with Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan (R) and his wife Janna acknowledge the audience after Romney delivered his concession speech. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)
After the election, Romney kept a relatively low profile as most defeated presidential candidates tend to do. In 2015, he reemerged in a charity boxing bout with five-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
Romney fights Evander Holyfield during their boxing match in Salt Lake City, Utah May 15, 2015. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
As the 2016 presidential election approached, rumors swirled that Romney was considering a third run for higher office. Everything changed when Donald Trump announced his candidacy.
During the 2016 campaign, Romney slammed Trump, calling him a "phony," "fraud," "con man," and "fake."
In a speech at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on March 3, 2016, Romney criticizes Trump. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Romney dialed back his anti-Trump rhetoric after Trump won the election. During the presidential transition, Romney had a private dinner with Trump, fueling speculation that he might be appointed to a position in the president's cabinet.
President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant, November 29, 2016 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty)
Source: Business Insider
After Sen. Orin Hatch of Utah announced he would retire at the end of his term, the rumors began that Romney was considering a run for the soon-to-be vacant US senate seat.
He's been dropping a few hints on his Twitter page, like changing his location to Holladay, Utah.
But whether he'll actually run remains to be seen.
