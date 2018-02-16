Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  More details are starting to emerge about the Florida shooting suspect — and police say he confessed


Politics More details are starting to emerge about the Florida shooting suspect — and police say he confessed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The suspected Florida high-school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, confessed to committing the massacre that killed 17, a police report said.

Image
  • nikolas cruz 2x1
    nikolas cruz 2x1   
  • This photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz.
    This photo provided by the Broward County Jail shows Nikolas Cruz.   
nikolas cruz 2x1 play

nikolas cruz 2x1

(Broward County Jail via Assocaited Press)

  • The suspected Florida high-school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, confessed to committing the massacre on Thursday, a police report said.
  • He arrived at the high school via Uber, and visited a Walmart and McDonald's after the shooting, the sheriff said.
  • Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.
  • Cruz may have been a member of a white nationalist militia, the group's leader said Thursday, but that link has not been confirmed by authorities.

The suspected Florida high-school shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has confessed to committing the massacre that killed 17 on Wednesday, a Broward County Sheriff's Office report said.

Sheriff Scott Israel laid out a timeline of the shooting on Thursday, telling reporters that Cruz arrived at the school around 2:19 p.m. local time via an Uber.

Cruz then entered the school carrying his legally purchased AR-15 rifle in a black, soft case, Israel said. He walked up the east stairwell, then allegedly opened fire in several classrooms before shooting another victim in the west stairwell.

According to the sheriff's report, Cruz told the officers interrogating him that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds."

After he ceased fire, Cruz then dropped his rifle and backpack with ammunition on the third floor, ran down the stairs, and exited the building, blending himself into the crowds of fleeing students, Israel said.

In an odd twist, Cruz then visited a Walmart and bought a drink at the Subway inside the Walmart, sat down for a period of time in a McDonald's, then left on foot and was arrested by local police around 3:41 p.m., according to Israel.

Cruz was ordered to be held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder in his court appearance on Thursday. Cruz's public defender, Melisa McNeill, told reporters that Cruz is remorseful for his actions and a "broken human being."

Sheriff says no connection to white nationalist militia

PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 14: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Numerous law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene. play

PARKLAND, FL - FEBRUARY 14: People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Numerous law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

More confusion emerged Thursday after media outlets reported that Cruz may have been a member of a white nationalist militia.

The leader of the Republic of Florida, Jordan Jereb, told the Associated Press that Cruz belonged to the group and had participated in at least one paramilitary drill in Tallahassee.

Jereb told The Associated Press that he didn't know Cruz personally and that Cruz "acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he's solely responsible for what he just did."

But Tallahassee authorities told the Tallahassee Democrat that they've found no connections between Cruz and the militia so far.

Lt. Grady Jordan of the Leon County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that deputies have arrested Jereb at least four times in the last four years, and that they closely monitor the group's members.

He said his office has "very solid" information on ROF and found "no known ties that we have that can connect" Cruz to the militia.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 17 killed in Florida high school shooting, sheriff says;...bullet
2 Politics John Kelly has suddenly become the White House's 'agent of...bullet
3 Politics It looks like Syrian, Russian, and Iranian troops are...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

florida shooting parkland
Politics 'You weren't there, you don’t know how it felt': Students from the Parkland high school shooting rebuke a Fox News contributor for politicized tweets amid tragedy
null
Politics Xi Jinping has locked up so many of China's elite the state is running out of prison spaces for them
South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa greets security personnel at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Politics Multi-millionaire Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa's new president
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham.
Politics New documents show Senate Republicans had Susan Rice's email for 8 months before they raised questions about it