Politics :  Mueller targets the White House, another Russian threat looms, and Trump flips on FISA: The latest in the Russia probe

This week brought more drama and a slew of revelations in the Russia investigation. President Donald Trump set lawmakers scrambling when he blasted out an early-morning tweet about a controversial surveillance law that he said was used to "so badly surveil and abuse" the Trump campaign along with the "discredited and phony Dossier."

That dossier, an explosive collection of memos alleging improper ties between Trump and Russia, also took center stage when Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein unilaterally released the testimony of a key figure in the Russia probe.

It also looks like special counsel Robert Mueller may be gearing up to go after his biggest target yet.

Natasha Bertrand and Sonam Sheth contributed to this report.