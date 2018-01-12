Politics :  Nancy Pelosi says companies' bonuses to workers because of the tax bill are 'crumbs'

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

"The bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic," Pelosi said.

  • Companies have been announcing one-time bonuses for employees and crediting the recent Republican tax law.
  • Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the bonuses "crumbs" compared to the benefits corporations were receiving.


House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday dismissed as "crumbs" the recent wave of bonuses given to workers by large corporations in the wake of the Republican tax law's passage.

"In terms of the bonus that corporate America received versus the crumbs that they are giving workers to kind of put the schmooze on is so pathetic," Pelosi told reporters. "It’s so pathetic."

Pelosi's comments came as many large companies have announced one-time bonuses for workers and pay increases as a result of the tax bill. Companies including AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Visa have all announced various pay increases, one-time bonuses, or benefits increases, citing the tax bill as a factor.

The White House particularly highlighted an announcement by Walmart on Wednesday. The retail giant said it would increase its minimum hourly wage to $11 an hour and offer long-time employees a $1,000 bonus.

Analyses have shown that companies and wealthier Americans are likely to picket the bulk of the benefits from the tax code changes.

Critics of the moves have dismissed the increases as public relations stunts designed to draw favorable coverage and praise from Republicans. Pelosi, for instance, noted some of the bonuses are coming as firms continue layoffs of employees.

For instance, while Walmart announced their wage increase on Wednesday, the company also said it would close 63 Sam's Club stores, potentially leaving thousands of employees without jobs.

