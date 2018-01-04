Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Newspapers are having a field day with the feud between Trump and Bannon


Politics Newspapers are having a field day with the feud between Trump and Bannon

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The New York Daily News went all out on photoshop to depict what it called a "Cuck Fight."

New York Daily News cuck fight bannon trump play

New York Daily News cuck fight bannon trump

(New York Daily News)

  • Fighting between President Donald Trump and his former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, has already proven a goldmine for the press.
  • Two New York papers published very illustrative covers mocking both men.
  • The fighting started after an excerpt from a book on Trump's campaign and administration detailed Bannon insulting members of Trump's family.


The war of words between President Donald Trump and his former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, has proven a goldmine for New York daily publications, who did not hold back.

Trump and Bannon went back and forth on Wednesday exchanging insults after an excerpt from columnist Michael Wolff's new book "Fire and Fury," reported previously unheard details from Trump's campaign.

Wolff, who has a history of embellishing stories, made a handful of scintillating allegations in the book, like saying Bannon had called Trump's son's meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."

Trump shot back that Bannon had "lost his mind," and that he was an unimportant figure in Trump's campaign and administration.

As a result, the New York Post and Daily News published some particularly illustrative covers.

"Et tu, Bannon?" the Post's cover reads, referencing the purported last words of ancient Rome's Julius Caesar after he was betrayed and stabbed by member of the senate.

Not to be outdone, the Daily News went all out on Photoshop to depict what it called a "Cuck Fight."

In right-wing circles, "cuck" is an insult derived from "cuckold" used to attack those who either won't or can't fight for conservative values.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics African migrants in Israel asked to leave or face imprisonmentbullet
2 Politics It looks like Trump just made a big change on Israel — he now...bullet
3 Political Babies Meet the beautiful daughters of popular politicians...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

steve bannon
Politics Bannon breaks silence on explosive new book, calling Trump 'a great man' hours after Trump excoriated him
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone in the Oval Office.
Politics White House bans guests and staffers from using their personal cell phones in the West Wing
President Donald Trump.
Politics The 5 wildest claims made in the explosive behind-the-scenes book on Trump's White House
hillary clinton home new york chappaqua
Politics Firefighters responded to a small fire at the Clintons' home in Chappaqua