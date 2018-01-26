Politics :  Nikki Haley rips 'offensive' and 'disgusting' rumor of affair with Trump that stemmed from Michael Wolff's book

news

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley shot down rumors of an affair with President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, shot down apparent rumors of an affair with President Donald Trump during an interview published by Politico on Friday, calling the suggestions "highly offensive" and "disgusting."

The rumor gained circulation after Michael Wolff, the author of "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," told HBO's Bill Maher last week that he was "absolutely sure" the president was having an affair. He said, however, that he was not sure enough to publish that in his book, which has come under intense scrutiny for factual inaccuracies and disputed claims.

Wolff told Maher that readers would be able to put the pieces together after reading a certain paragraph in the book, which he did not further disclose.

"Now that I've told you, when you hit that paragraph, you're gonna say, 'Bingo.'"

Politico reported that some readers zeroed in on a single sentence in the bestselling book.

"The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future," the sentence read.

Haley said the suggestion was "absolutely not true."

"I have literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there," she told the publication, referencing a July flight from Washington, DC, to Long Island. "He says that I’ve been talking a lot with the president in the Oval about my political future. I’ve never talked once to the president about my future and I am never alone with him."

"So the idea that these things come out, that’s a problem," she continued. "But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of: At every point in my life, I’ve noticed that if you speak your mind and you’re strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that and the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows, lies or not."

Wolff did not reply to a request for comment from Politico.