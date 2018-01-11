Politics :  Now even Nigel Farage wants a second Brexit referendum

news

LONDON — Nigel Farage has called for a second Brexit referendum, saying that Britain needs to "kill off" the argument about whether Britain leaves the EU once and for all.

The former UKIP leader said on Thursday that a second poll would stop Remainers "whinging" about the result.

"My mind is changing on this," he told Channel 5 show "The Wright Stuff."

"What is certain is the Cleggs, the Blairs, the Adonises, will never, ever, ever give up. They will go on whinging and whining and moaning throughout this process.

"So just maybe I am reaching the point of thinking we should have a second referendum on EU membership."

"I think if we had a second referendum on EU membership we would kill it off for a generation. The percentage that would vote to leave would be very much bigger than last time and we may just finish the whole thing off and Blair could disappear into total obscurity."

Watch Nigel Farage call for a second referendum

Odds on a second referendum taking place were slashed in the wake of Farage's comments, with online bookies Betfair halving their odds from 10/1 to 5/1.

Remain campaigners welcomed Farage's intervention.

"Support is now growing on both sides of the argument for a vote on the final deal and the choice of an exit from Brexit," Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said.



"Tony Blair and Nigel Farage aren’t two people I’d normally like to be put in a group with, but on this issue they are speaking sense."