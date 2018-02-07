Politics :  Obama's former attorney general Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a 2020 presidential bid

news

Former Attorney General Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a bid for the presidency in 2020.

During a Wednesday breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, Holder was asked whether he'd run for president in 2020.

"We'll see," he said, adding, "I'm focused on NDRC at this point. I think I'll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there's another chapter."

The NDRC, or National Democratic Redistricting Committee, is a Holder-led effort focused on redistricting reform.

Former President Barack Obama's attorney general has for many years caught the ire of conservatives for his time in the White House. Recently, President Donald Trump, who has long criticized Holder, told The New York Times the former attorney general "totally protected" Obama while serving, adding that he had "great respect for that."

"I don't want to get into loyalty, but I will tell you that, I will say this: Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him," Trump said, adding: "When you look at the things that they did, and Holder protected the president. And I have great respect for that, I'll be honest."

Meanwhile, Holder has been an outspoken critic of some of Trump's actions in recent months.