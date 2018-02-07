Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Obama's former attorney general Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a 2020 presidential bid


Politics Obama's former attorney general Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a 2020 presidential bid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former Attorney General Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a bid for the presidency in 2020.

Eric Holder play

Eric Holder

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

  • Former Attorney General Eric Holder sounds like he might run for president in 2020.
  • He said "we'll see" when asked about the possibility at a Wednesday breakfast.


Former Attorney General Eric Holder sounds like he's considering a bid for the presidency in 2020.

During a Wednesday breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, Holder was asked whether he'd run for president in 2020.

"We'll see," he said, adding, "I'm focused on NDRC at this point. I think I'll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there's another chapter."

The NDRC, or National Democratic Redistricting Committee, is a Holder-led effort focused on redistricting reform.

Former President Barack Obama's attorney general has for many years caught the ire of conservatives for his time in the White House. Recently, President Donald Trump, who has long criticized Holder, told The New York Times the former attorney general "totally protected" Obama while serving, adding that he had "great respect for that."

"I don't want to get into loyalty, but I will tell you that, I will say this: Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him," Trump said, adding: "When you look at the things that they did, and Holder protected the president. And I have great respect for that, I'll be honest."

Meanwhile, Holder has been an outspoken critic of some of Trump's actions in recent months.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics All hell breaks loose in Syria after rebels shoot down Russian...bullet
2 Politics Ghana to become fastest growing economy in the worldbullet
3 Politics Ghana slaps limit on luxury cars at the presidency to save $3mbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

schumer mcconnell
Politics Congress just reached the mother of all budget deals of the Trump era — get ready for a wild 36 hours
hope hicks donald trump
Politics Hope Hicks reportedly volunteers to tell Trump bad news because he takes it better from her
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton
Politics FBI agent's text suggests Obama wanted to 'know everything' the bureau was doing
Nancy Pelosi Paul Ryan
Politics Nancy Pelosi just threw a wrench into the government shutdown fight