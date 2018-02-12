Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Obama's official portrait was officially unveiled — see other incredible pieces from the one-of-a-kind artist who painted it


Politics Obama's official portrait was officially unveiled — see other incredible pieces from the one-of-a-kind artist who painted it

  • Published:

Kehinde Wiley is a rising star in the art world, and his work with black subjects like Michael Jackson, LL Cool J, and Notorious B.I.G. is unlike any other.

Kehinde Wiley was pretty excited walking onto the stage with former President Barack Obama on Monday. play

Kehinde Wiley was pretty excited walking onto the stage with former President Barack Obama on Monday.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

For artist Kehinde Wiley, being commissioned to paint former President Barack Obama's official portrait was an opportunity to make a lasting impact on people around the world.

"The reality of Barack Obama being the president of the United States — quite possibly the most powerful nation in the world — means that the image of power is completely new for an entire generation of not only black American kids, but every population group in this nation," Wiley told BBC in 2008.

His incredible portrait of the former president, unveiled in Washington, DC on Monday, will hang alongside other presidential paintings in the National Portrait Gallery. He and Amy Sherald, who painted a portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, are the first African-Americans in history to be commissioned to paint a presidential couple.

But well before he was selected to paint Obama, Wiley was recognized as a master of his craft worldwide, and his works have fetched as much as $143,000 at auctions. His art has also been featured in the Fox TV show, "Empire."

Here's a look at his eye-catching and original body of work:

Wiley's dramatic portrait of Obama sitting in a colorful green garden is in keeping with the artist's long tradition of presenting everyday black figures in elevated, empowering positions.

Obama with Wiley's portrait of him. play

Obama with Wiley's portrait of him.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)


A common theme throughout Wiley's work, which he started to pursue as a boy in his native Los Angeles, has been portraying young African and African-American men in poses traditionally reserved for European nobility.

Source: Wall Street Journal



Many of his paintings draw on French Rococo, Baroque, and other royal portraiture styles.

One of Wiley's pieces. play

One of Wiley's pieces.

(Michael Bowles/Getty Images)


Wily often recreates paintings by the European Old Masters, but replaces the central figures with young black men.

Source: Wall Street Journal



Wiley's most famous painting is "Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps," which directly references one of the most famous portraits of Napoleon. In his version, a black man wearing Timberland boots replaces the French emperor.

Kehinde Wiley's "Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps" play

Kehinde Wiley's "Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps"

(Kehinde Wiley via Kent Wang/Flickr)


Wiley is known travel the world to gain inspiration for his work and to find subjects to paint. Among his many stops, he has visited Morocco, Brazil, China, India, and Haiti to look for people on the street to serve as models for his work.

Wiley's "Femme Piquee Par Un Serpent" at an art show in Miami Beach play

Wiley's "Femme Piquee Par Un Serpent" at an art show in Miami Beach

(Hans Deryk/Reuters)

Sources: GQ, Quartz



He has even dabbled in stained glass art, producing stunning images of the black experience that are chock-full of religious imagery.

A stained glass piece by Wiley. play

A stained glass piece by Wiley.

(Kehinde Wiley via FaceMePLS)


Wiley has also painted famous black musicians in the same style. Here, Michael Jackson is depicted as a divine European monarch.

A portrait of Michael Jackson play

A portrait of Michael Jackson

(Kehinde Wiley via Lars Plougmann/Flickr)


In other instances, Wiley focused less on the background, and more on the musician in question. Here, LL Cool J is shown sitting in dignified repose.

Wiley's rendition of LL Cool J play

Wiley's rendition of LL Cool J

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)


Even before his commission to paint Obama, Wiley was a name to reckoned with in the modern art world.

Kehinde Wiley with one of his works in 2014 play

Kehinde Wiley with one of his works in 2014

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


But with his newfound fame as a presidential portrait artist, Wiley's star will only continue to rise.

Obama with the two portraits. play

Obama with the two portraits.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The former US Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden called Trump's...bullet
2 2017 Performance 9 worst ministers in Ghanabullet
3 Politics China appears to have rushed its J-20 stealth fighter into...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Politics North Korea issues statement applauding South Korea's hospitality toward its delegates at the Winter Olympics
Biya exudes confidence after voting in the last presidential poll in 2011, when he sought a sixth term against 22 other candidates
Paul Biya Ruler since 1982, Biya turns 85 as strife grips parts of Cameroon
tonga flickr sarah kelemen garber
Politics A category 4 cyclone flattened Tonga's parliament
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Politics Omarosa warns 'you'd be begging for the days of Trump' if Pence became president