Politics :  Omarosa warns 'you'd be begging for the days of Trump' if Pence became president

Omarosa Manigault suggested that people should be more worried about Vice President Mike Pence than they are of President Donald Trump.

Manigault, a former reality television personality who briefly worked in the Trump administration before returning to reality television, made those comments on the show, "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition."

She is appearing on the series two months after her departure from the White House, and has made headlines with her comments on the administration she briefly served before her departure in December.



Manigault reportedly said that people would be "begging for the days of Trump" if Vice President Mike Pence became president, the New York Daily News reported Monday night.

Manigault called Pence "scary" because "he thinks Jesus is telling him to say things."

"I'm Christian. I love Jesus," Manigault said. "Jesus isn't saying that."

Manigault also hinted that the administration's immigration-reform actions would escalate. "The roundup plan is getting more and more aggressive," Manigault said according to the Daily News.

It was not immediately clear what Manigault meant by the phrase, "the roundup plan," but she may have been referring to the Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency's stepped-up deportation activity under Trump.

Manigault made headlines last week when she confessed that President Donald Trump's tweets "haunted" her "every single day" during her tenure in the White House.

Deputy press secretary Raj Shah served up a biting rejoinder to those comments last week.