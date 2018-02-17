Politics :  Paul Manafort faces new claim of bank fraud while trying to renegotiate his bail agreement

The bank-fraud claim surfaced in documents released Friday related to ongoing bail negotiations for Manafort, who has been on house arrest since October.
Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump who is facing money laundering charges in the Russia investigation, is now in deeper trouble with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Manafort and his attorneys are trying to renegotiate the terms of his bail, but that effort appears to have backfired, according to a new court document related to that portion of the case that was released Friday night.
The document says, as part of an agreement on the conditions of his release, Manafort initially offered a $10 million bond that would be secured by two real-estate properties and two sureties. Manafort now wants to put up as security for the bond three different real-estate holdings that are "deficient in various respects," and no sureties, the court document says.
A surety can be a person who promises to take responsibility for another person's actions, such as one who is expected to appear in court or satisfy a debt. It can also take a monetary form to secure the same obligation.
The value of the three properties Manafort is now offering as collateral amounts to "far less than the $10 million" bond proposal, the document stated.
The court document accuses Manafort of criminal conduct that was not initially included in the criminal charges filed against him in October 2017. That conduct includes, "a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies, including criminal conduct relating to the mortgage on the Fairfax property, which Manafort seeks to pledge," the document says.
The matter arose in the course of Manafort's efforts to renegotiate his bail terms. Those terms have been in flux since late last year.
And, as the court filing released on Friday night suggests, Mueller's prosecutors remain skeptical of Manafort's ability to uphold his end of a revised bail agreement, and his truthfulness about his past financial dealings.