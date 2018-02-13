Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Pentagon releases video of US destroying Russian-made T-72 tank in Syria with a drone strike


Politics Pentagon releases video of US destroying Russian-made T-72 tank in Syria with a drone strike

  • Published:

Widespread reports suggest Russian military contractors drove the tank and had been behind mutliple attacks on the US and its allies in Syria.

t-72 tank us airstrike play

t-72 tank us airstrike

(Senior Airman Patrick Wyatt)

  • A US jet operating in Syria destroyed a Russian-made T-72 battle tank near Al Tabiyeh, Syria, on Saturday.
  • The US military has now released video of the drone strike that took out the tank.


The US military has released video that it says shows a drone strike destroying a Russian-made T-72 battle tank in Syria.

The Pentagon told Business Insider on Tuesday that "the tank had been maneuvering with coordinated indirect fire on a defensive position occupied by Syrian Democratic Forces and Coalition advisors."

Other outlets have reported that the "coalition advisors" were US special operations forces which are known to train, equip, and fight alongside the SDF. The Pentagon said no US or SDF forces were killed by the tank.

Widespread reports suggest Russian military contractors drove the tank and had been behind multiple attacks on the US and its allies in Syria.

Bloomberg recently reported that one massive battle saw US airstrikes, rockets, and artillery kill upwards of 200 Russians as they defended an SDF position.

Watch the video below:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics China appears to have rushed its J-20 stealth fighter into...bullet
2 Politics A massive battle between US and Syrian pro-regime forces...bullet
3 Politics A US jet destroyed a Russian-made T-72 battle tank in...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Politics There's little chance Israel's Prime Minister will quit or be fired, despite bribery allegations
Former national security adviser Susan Rice.
Politics Republicans set their sights on a familiar target as they investigate the FBI and Obama administration
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Politics Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be in hot water over bribery allegations and he doesn’t seem to be denying it
Adam Schiff
Politics Top House Intelligence Committee Democrat says he won't make changes to Nunes rebuttal memo