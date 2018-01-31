Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  People are wondering if there's a hidden meaning in the suit Melania Trump wore to the State of the Union


Politics People are wondering if there's a hidden meaning in the suit Melania Trump wore to the State of the Union

  Published:

Melania Trump wore a white pantsuit to the State of the Union. The color is associated with the women's suffrage movement and is also associated with #MeToo.

  • Melania Trump wore an all-white pantsuit to the State of the Union address.
  • The color is associated with the women's suffrage movement and has recently also been associated with the #MeToo movement.


First lady Melania Trump showed up to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address wearing an all-white pantsuit — and observers on Twitter were quick to point out that the color has been recently associated with the #MeToo movement.

White is the color of the women's suffrage movement and has recently been used symbolically by those who support the #MeToo movement, which has been calling out sexual harassment and assault in recent months.

Just this past weekend, guests at the Grammy Awards wore white roses in support of the movement.

Trump is delivering his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Melania previously made waves when she wore a pussy-bow blouse to the second presidential debate after her husband had come under fire for a leaked recording that showed him boasting that he could "grab" women "by the p---y."

