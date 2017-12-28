Politics :  POLL: Mark Cuban could beat Trump in 2020 — in Texas

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

A Thursday poll showed billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, if he were to run as a Democrat in 2020, beating Trump in a prospective 2020 poll in deep-red Texas.

  • Cuban said the poll "just proves people are bored."


A Thursday poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling showed billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, if he were to run as a Democrat in 2020, beating President Donald Trump in a prospective race in deep-red Texas.

The poll, provided exclusively to Business Insider, found Cuban beating Trump by a 47% to 44% spread. A Democrat has not won a presidential election in Texas since former President Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, made a name for himself in Texas both in business and as an outspoken owner of one of the state's three NBA franchises. He's teased a run for 2020 throughout most of 2017, but has hinted that he would be more likely to run as a Republican candidate than as a Democrat, even though he backed 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the general election campaign.

Previous polls from PPP found Cuban leading Trump nationally, but by a smaller margin.

Asked about the results, Cuban said in an email to Business Insider that the poll "just proves people are bored :)."

