Politics :  President Trump tells Theresa May not to believe the 'false rumour' that he doesn't 'have great respect for everything you're doing'

DAVOS, Switzerland — US President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a brief press conference in Davos today at which Trump addressed what he called a "false rumour" that he didn't respect her.

"We're on the same wavelength in every respect," Trump said. "The prime minister and myself have had a really great relationship, although some people don't necessarily believe that but I can tell you it's true. I have a tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she's doing and I think the feeling is mutual from the standpoint of liking each other a lot. And, uh, there was a little bit of a false rumour out there, I just wanted to correct it frankly, because we have great respect for everything you're doing and we love your country, we think it's really great."

It was not clear what prompted his remarks, although Trump has come under fierce criticism from the public and the media in Britain for a series of tweets which promoted Britain First, a far-right anti-immigrant political party; derided the new US Embassy building in London for being in an "off location"; and poured scorn on London Mayor Sadiq Khan for being weak on terrorism (he isn't).

Reaction to the tweets has been so bad that Trump had to cancel a trip to the UK planned for February, which would have been the target of fierce street demonstrations in London. Cynics also believe that Trump wants an invitation to the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which he may have placed in jeopardy with those tweets.

The conference was also used by May to underline the UK-US special relationship and to talk up the prospect of future trade deals between the two nations. "We had a great day today and we continue to have that special relationship between the UK and the United States," May said. "We're working on a good trading relationship for the future, which will be in both our favours."

Trump said, "We're working on transactions in terms of economic development, trade. ... it's going to lead to a tremendous increase in trade between our two countries, which is going to be great for both in terms of jobs."

He also sought to shore up the military alliance between Britain and the US, which he cast into doubt earlier in his presidency when he criticised NATO. "We are very much joined at the hip when it comes to the military. We have the same ideas, the same ideals, and there is nothing that would happen to you that we won't be there to fight for you, you know that. We just want to thank you very much."

The media was left slightly baffled by the bilateral appearance, although it appears to have been an attempt to demonstrate that the UK-US relationship remains undimmed despite Trump's negative tweets.

Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, and US Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina) also attended the meeting but did not speak.