Politics :  Questions are swirling over Melania Trump's parents' immigration status

news

Questions are mounting over the immigration statuses of Amalija and Viktor Knavs, the parents of first lady Melania Trump.

The Trump administration is pushing Congress to enact major cuts to an immigration program that the Knavs may benefit from.

The White House declined to delve into the Knavs' immigration status.

As the White House ramps up its demands that Congress overhaul the US immigration system, questions are mounting over the immigration status of first lady Melania Trump's parents.

Some are even speculating that her parents could be benefiting from an immigration program the president wants to cut.

One tweet that went viral last week said without evidence that the first lady's parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, "live in the United States Permanently now because of Chain Migration," a term used almost exclusively by immigration hardliners to refer to US citizens' or lawful permanent residents' sponsorship of family members to join them.

The tweet also falsely accused Trump of illegally overstaying her visa and marrying President Donald Trump to gain citizenship. Her lawyer has said she sponsored herself for a green card — which allows immigrants to apply for citizenship after living in the US for five years — before marrying the president in 2005, though an Associated Press investigation in 2016 found that she was paid for modeling in the US before officially getting a work visa.

But the immigration and residency status of the first lady's parents, who are from Slovenia, is unknown.

They've been photographed in the US on occasion, and multiple news reports have said they live with the Trumps. But the White House has not confirmed whether they live in the US permanently or just visit frequently.

A representative for the Office of the First Lady declined to clarify the Knavs' immigration statuses to Business Insider on Wednesday, saying they were not part of the Trump administration.

White House officials similarly declined to go into specifics on the Knavs' immigration statuses during a press call with reporters. They also argued that policies should not be continued indefinitely just because they have existed in the past.

The Knavs' immigration status has become particularly contentious as immigration negotiations in the Senate are underway this week to address the fate of young unauthorized immigrants known as Dreamers, whose protection from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is set to end soon.

The president and hardline conservatives have insisted on overhauling several legal-immigration categories, including family sponsorship, in exchange for extending protections for Dreamers.

While it's possible that the first lady's parents are benefiting from an immigration program unrelated to family sponsorship, such as extended tourist visas, immigration lawyers and experts told The Washington Post that it was far more likely that Melania Trump sponsored her parents for green cards.

Until the White House offers a specific explanation, the mystery continues.