Politics :  Read the controversial Nunes memo that is taking Washington by storm

President Donald Trump authorized the release of a controversial memo that Republicans say shows evidence of corruption at the FBI and the Justice Department.

Trump allowed the memo to go public despite objections by Democrats and senior law-enforcement officials.

President Donald Trump released a controversial memo Friday that has been the subject of a fiery debate in Washington, despite objections by Democrats, the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The memo was drafted by Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee, and his aides as part of the committee's inquiry into potential corruption and bias against Trump at the FBI and the DOJ.

"A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves. I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country," Trump told reporters shortly before the memo's release.

As part of the release, White House counsel Don McGahn justified the memo's disclosure, saying that its value to the public outweighs the need to protect classified information.

