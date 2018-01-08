Politics :  Reshuffle live: David Lidington replaces Damian Green in May's reshuffle

news

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire resigns due to ill health.

Confusion reigns as Chris Grayling is announced as the new Conservative party chairman, before being retracted minutes later.

Grayling was announced as the new chairman in a tweet that was deleted around 30 seconds later. Brandon Lewis MP has actually been given the job.

Senior ministers David Davis, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd and Sajid Javid all retain their positions.

Other figures are expected to be sacked or moved following the departure.

May expected to bring a series of younger MPs into more junior positions.



LONDON — Theresa May has suffered a shock resignation of a leading government ally as she reshuffled her Cabinet.

The Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire stood down due to ill health, as the prime minister prepared to reappoint her top team, a government spokesperson confirmed on Monday morning.

Other senior figures moved in the reshuffle included Patrick McLouglin, who was replaced as party chairman by the former immigration minister Brandon Lewis.

David Lidington was also moved from Justice Secretary to become the new Minister of State for the Cabinet office.

Lidington replaced Damian Green as May's de facto deputy, and will stand in for her at Prime Minister's Questions but without taking the title of First Secretary.

Green was sacked by the prime minister last year after making a misleading claiming about pornography found on his parliamentary computer in 2008.

In a letter to the prime minister, Brokenshire said he had a small lesion on the lung which required surgery.

"Clearly my long-term health and my family are my priorities," he wrote.

May thanked him for his service and replied that it was "absolutely right that you should put your health first."

In an official statement, DUP leader Arlene Foster said Brokenshire had "immersed himself fully in the role [of Northern Ireland secretary] by dedicating long hours to trying to make progress."

Most of the senior Cabinet figures retained their jobs, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Chancellor Philip Hammond, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Business Secretary Sajid Javid.

Reshuffle chaos

There was much confusion after the Conservative party announced that the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling had been moved to party chairman, replacing Patrick McLoughlin.

However, the announcement was made on Twitter before being deleted shortly afterwards.

The Times later reported that there had been "internal pushback" against Grayling, with other reports suggesting that the Conservatives had mistakenly announced Grayling's appointment due to it being reported by the BBC.

Number 10 later confirmed that Brandon Lewis had got the job instead, with the backbench MP James Cleverly moving to become his new deputy.

Lewis also took on the role of Minister Without Portfolio.

McLoughlin was moved out after heavy criticism in private from Conservative MPs for his role in the general election and the prime minister's disastrous party conference speech.

Elsewhere, abortion rights campaigners have expressed their disappointment in the prime minister's decision to make Maria Caulfield the party's new vice chair for women.

Terminator provider BPAS said it was "incredibly disappointed" with the decision due to the MP's past opposition to the decriminalisation of abortion.

Further announcements are expected throughout the day, with more junior appointments expected tomorrow.

Here's May arriving at Downing Street before the reshuffle