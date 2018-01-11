Politics :  REVEALED: Trump's 10-step plan to dismantle Obamacare

news

An early Trump administration plan to dismantle Obamacare via executive action was released Wednesday.

The list was designed to show conservative members of the Republican conference how the Trump administration would take apart the healthcare law outside of congressional action.

The list includes seven provisions that have already been enacted — like shorter open-enrollment periods — and a few that have not, like "skinny" Obamacare exchanges.



Republicans have so far failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in Congress, but President Donald Trump's administration appears to be in the process of enacting an early plan to undermine the law on its own.

Politico's Jennifer Haberkorn reported that former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price attended a meeting with lawmakers last year, bringing with him a one-page document that listed 10 steps the Trump administration planned to take to dismantle the law.

The steps do not need congressional approval and were designed to help reshape the seminal healthcare law without input from Congress.

HHS has already implemented many of the seven of the 10 proposed changes listed, such as cutting the open-enrollment period for federal Obamacare exchanges in half during Trump's first year in office.

According to Politico, the 10-step list represented an attempt to win over conservatives during the repeal and replace fight. Some members, such as the House Freedom Caucus, insisted on a full-repeal strategy rather than the bill Republican leaders pushed.

The list provided a way to show reluctant members that the bill, which was called the American Health Care Act, was not the only measure for dismantling Obamacare that the Trump administration was pursuing.

Many advocates for Obamacare and health policy experts said that the changes on the list could undermine some of the protections afforded by Obamacare, destabilize the exchanges, and cause an increase in the number of uninsured.

The document was obtained by Democratic Sen. Bob Casey via a request to HHS. Casey originally heard about the document from media reports last March.

Here's a rundown of the 10 steps on the document: