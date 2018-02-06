Politics :  The 10 worst British military aircraft of all time

news

While the British boast a perfect record in world wars — including a gritty victory over Germany's seemingly unstoppable Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain — it is a country that has made some truly bad aircraft.

The Spitfire fighter and the Lancaster bomber ruled the skies throughout World War II. The Harrier Jump Jet served at sea honorably for decades. But the aircraft you don't hear about are usually pretty awful.

"If you want something done slowly, expensively, and possibly very well, you go to the British," begins the first-ever YouTube video from Hushkit, an aviation blog from Joe Coles.

From a nuclear-capable, fatality-prone navy plane to impossibly hard to fly transport planes, relive the forgotten history of the 10 worst British planes ever built in the video below: