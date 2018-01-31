Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The 25 richest Russian oligarchs on the 'Putin list' that the US just released


Politics The 25 richest Russian oligarchs on the 'Putin list' that the US just released

  • Published:

The Treasury Department admitted that it used a Forbes article to compile the list.

Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with attendees after a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow play

Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts with attendees after a state awards ceremony for military personnel who served in Syria, at the Kremlin in Moscow

(Thomson Reuters)

The US Treasury Department released a supposed list of 114 Russian politicians and businessmen, as well as 96 people labeled oligarchs, on Monday night.

Congress ordered the list to be compiled in response to Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, asking for "a detailed report on senior political figures and oligarchs in the Russian Federation ... and on Russian parastatal entities."

On Tuesday, it was reported that the list was compiled from open sources, mainly a Forbes article of the 200 richest Russian businessmen.

When asked why the list was of the richest Russian businessmen, and not oligarchs suspected of corruption, the Treasury Department told Business Insider in an email that the "report complies with requirements" of the law, adding that there's also a classified portion.

Based on the Treasury Department's list and Forbes' data on each of the Russians' current individual wealth, we've rounded up the 25 richest Russian oligarchs from the "Putin list:"

25. Andrey Kozitsyn: $4.8 billion

Andrey Kozitsyn. play

Andrey Kozitsyn.

(Reuters)

Kozitsyn leads a copper producing company called Urals Mining and Metals Company, but he also manages agricultural, construction, and telecom companies.

Source: Forbes



24. Dmitriy Kamenshchik: $5 billion

Dmitriy Kamenshchik play

Dmitriy Kamenshchik

(Reuters)

Kamenshchik owns Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. He was briefly held responsible for a 2011 terrorist attack at the airport, and a criminal case was even opened against him, but Russia's Prosecutor General's office later dropped the charges.

Source: Forbes



23. Petr Aven: $5.3 billion

Petr Aven play

Petr Aven

(Reuters)

Aven heads Russia's second largest private bank, Alfa Bank.

Source: Forbes



22. Samvel Karapetyan: $5.3 billion

Samvel Karapetyan play

Samvel Karapetyan

(Wikimedia Commons)

Karapetyan leads the Tashir Group, which owns multiple shopping centers, hotels, and office complexes.

Source: Forbes



21. Aleksandr Abramov: $5.4 billion

Aleksandr Abramov play

Aleksandr Abramov

(Reuters)

Abramov is the chairman of a steel company called Evraz. He also owns a large stake in Norilsk Nickel with his brother Roman Abramovich, who is also on the "Putin list."

Putin awarded him the Decoration of Beneficence for his charity work in January.

Source: Forbes



20. Suleyman Kerimov: $6.2 billion

Suleiman Kerimov play

Suleiman Kerimov

(REUTERS)

Kerimov "has made a career of investing in distressed companies," according to Forbes, and represents Dagistan in Russia's Federation Council.

Source: Forbes



19. Mikhail Gutseryev: $6.4 billion

Mikhail Gutseryev play

Mikhail Gutseryev

(Via Wikimedia Commons)

Gutseryev is the majority shareholder of Safmar Group, which owns Russneft and Neftisa oil companies.

Source: Forbes



18. Oleg Deripaska: $6.9 billion

Oleg Deripaska play

Oleg Deripaska

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Deripaska owns large stakes in aluminum, power, insurance, and auto companies. He also employed Paul Manafort, who even offered to give him personal briefings about the 2016 presidential election.

Source: Forbes, Washington Post



17. Leonid Fedun: $7.1 billion

Leonid Fedun play

Leonid Fedun

(Reuters)

Fedun is the "right hand man" of Vagit Alekperov, the CEO of oil and gas company Lukoil.

Source: Forbes



16. Iskander Makhmudov: $7.2 billion

16. Iskander Makhmudov: $7.2 billion play

16. Iskander Makhmudov: $7.2 billion

(Wikimedia Commons)

Makhmudov is the majority owner of Urals Mining and Metals Company, led by Andrey Kozitsyn. Spain filed money laundering charges against him 2009 and later handed the case over to Russian authorities, who eventually dropped the case.

Source: Forbes



15. Andrei Skoch: $7.2 billion

Andrei Skoch play

Andrei Skoch

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Skoch is a partner in the metallurgy company, Metalloinvest conglomerate.

Source: Forbes



14. Dmitry Rybolovlev: $7.4 billion

14. Dmitry Rybolovlev: $7.4 billion play

14. Dmitry Rybolovlev: $7.4 billion

(Lionel Cironneau/Press Association)

Rybolovlev sold his stake in a potassium company called Uralkali for $6.5 billion in 2010, and has since bought Trump's former Palm Beach mansion — Maison de L'Amitie — and the AS Monaco Football Club.

Source: Forbes



13. Aleksey Kuzmichev: $7.9 billion

Alexey Kuzmichev. play

Alexey Kuzmichev.

(REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)

Kuzmichev controls the Alfa Group conglomerate, which owns Alfa Bank, along with other listed oligarchs German Khan and Mikhail Fridman.

Source: Forbes



12. Viktor Rashnikov: $9.8 billion

Viktor Rashnikov play

Viktor Rashnikov

(Reuters)

Rashnikov is the majority owner of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works.

Source: Forbes



11. German Khan: $10.2 billion

11. German Khan: $10.2 billion play

11. German Khan: $10.2 billion

(Government.ru/Wikimedia Commons)

Khan owns the majority of Alfa Group with oligarchs Aleksey Kuzmichev and Mikhail Fridman.

Source: Forbes



10. Roman Abramovich: $11.2 billion

10. Roman Abramovich: $11.2 billion play

10. Roman Abramovich: $11.2 billion

(Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Abramovich is the majority owner of the Chelsea Football Club, a steel company Evraz, and Norilsk Nickel.

He also owns the world's second-largest yacht, which he bought for $400 million in 2010.

Source: Forbes



9. Gennadiy Timchenko: $15.7 billion

9. Gennadiy Timchenko: $15.7 billion play

9. Gennadiy Timchenko: $15.7 billion

(Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

Timchenko owns shares in multiple Russian businesses, including a gas company called Novatek and a petrochemical company called Sibur Holding, among others.

He's also close to Putin, and was sanctioned by the US in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Source: Forbes



8. Mikhail Fridman: $15.7 billion

8. Mikhail Fridman: $15.7 billion play

8. Mikhail Fridman: $15.7 billion

(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Fridman owns Alfa Group, along with German Khan and Aleksey Kuzmichev.

Source: Forbes



7. Alisher Usmanov: $16 billion

7. Alisher Usmanov: $16 billion play

7. Alisher Usmanov: $16 billion

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Usmanov owns a large stake in iron and steel company Metalloinvest. He was an early investor in Facebook and owns shares in the Arsenal Football Club, among other companies.

Usmanov also led the state-run gas company Gazprom from 2000-2014.

Source: Forbes



6. Vagit Alekperov: $16.4 billion

6. Vagit Alekperov: $16.4 billion play

6. Vagit Alekperov: $16.4 billion

(Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

Alekperov is the president of Russian oil company Lukoil, which he started in 1991 after acquiring three large oil fields.

Source: Forbes



5. Andrey Melnichenko: $16.4 billion

5. Andrey Melnichenko: $16.4 billion play

5. Andrey Melnichenko: $16.4 billion

(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

Melnichenko owns majority shares in a fertilizer company called Eurochem and a coal company called SUEK.

Source: Forbes



4. Vladimir Potanin: $16.5 billion

4. Vladimir Potanin: $16.5 billion play

4. Vladimir Potanin: $16.5 billion

(Reuters)

Potanin owns 30% of Norilsk Nickel, along with stakes in multiple insurance, media, agriculture, engineering, and oil companies.

Source: Forbes



3. Leonid Mikhelson: $18.1 billion

3. Leonid Mikhelson: $18.1 billion play

3. Leonid Mikhelson: $18.1 billion

(Reuters)

Mikhelson founded and chairs a natural gas company called Novatek, and also chairs a gas processing and petrochemical company called Sibur.

Source: Forbes



2. Vladimir Lisin: $19 billion

2. Vladimir Lisin: $19 billion play

2. Vladimir Lisin: $19 billion

(Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

Lisin owns a majority share of a steel mill company called Novolipetsk, and also controls Universal Cargo Logistics Holding.

Source: Forbes



1. Aleksey Mordashov: $19.6 billion

1. Aleksey Mordashov: $19.6 billion play

1. Aleksey Mordashov: $19.6 billion

(Anatoly Medved/Host Photo Agency via Getty Images)

Mordashov owns stake in the world's largest tourism company, TUI Group, as well as a number of gold mining and engineering firms.

Source: Forbes



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 George Weah Liberian president pledges salary cut as economy stuttersbullet
2 Mahamudu Bawumia How Ghanaians are reacting after first photo of the...bullet
3 Politics Israel is hiring civilians to capture illegal African...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Joe Kennedy
Politics Without mentioning Trump's name, Joe Kennedy delivered a searing critique of the administration and a unifying message for Democrats
Ji Seong-ho
Politics The most emotional moment of the State of the Union came when Trump told the story of a North Korean defector who raised his crutches in triumph
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in deliver a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 30, 2017.
Politics Trump touts 'maximum pressure' against North Korea in State of the Union address
Trump State of the Union
Politics The most controversial aspect of Trump's speech led to Democrats booing him and shouting 'that's not true'