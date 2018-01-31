Politics :  The false-alarm missile alert in Hawaii was much more of a disaster than previously thought

A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee was fired after sending an emergency alert warning of a ballistic missile to the entire state.
A Hawaii employee has been fired after sending an emergency alert earlier in January that falsely warned the entire state of an inbound ballistic missile, triggering 38 minutes of panic and chaos before a correction was sent, state officials said Tuesday.
The leader of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), Vern Miyagi, also resigned over the incident on Tuesday, and another agency worker was suspended without pay.
The employee who sent the alert had believed the threat was real, federal investigators said in a preliminary report released Tuesday. That employee had also made the same mistake at least two times before, confusing a real event with a drill in a fire incident and a tsunami incident, state officials said.
The employee's previous job performance had also concerned his colleagues and supervisors for years, retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira told reporters at a press conference. But the employee was "counseled" and given on-the-spot corrections by supervisors.
The employee has also refused to cooperate with the federal or state investigations, providing only a written statement.
The Federal Communications Commission said in a preliminary report released Tuesday that a shift supervisor at the emergency management agency played a recording over the phone to officers during what was meant to be a drill, but erroneously included the language "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."
The FCC's report contradicts the explanation given immediately after the incident by Hawaii Gov. David Ige, who said the employee had "pushed the wrong button" by accident during a shift changeover.
Here's the minute-by-minute breakdown of what happened, according to the FCC (all times local):
Between 8:07 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., however, people in Hawaii feared for their lives. They sought out shelter, sped down roads and highways to reach their families, searched the internet for missile survival advice, and contacted their loved ones to say goodbye.
The FCC said the incident was a result of "a combination of human error and inadequate safeguards," and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency's lack of preparedness led to the 38-minute lapse before correcting the alert.
HI-EMA has halted ballistic missile defense drills temporarily and has already begun implementing new procedures to avoid a false alert situation, the FCC said. The agency is increasing the amount of supervision required for drills and alert transmissions, and has created a template to use for future corrections.