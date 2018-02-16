Politics :  The FBI failed to act on a tip it got about the Florida high-school shooter

news

The FBI said it didn't follow protocols when it received a tip on Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in Wednesday's Florida school shooting.

Cruz, 19, killed 17 people when he opened fire on his former high school, authorities said.

The FBI acknowledged that a person close to Cruz had called in warning about Cruz's desire to kill people.



The FBI said on Friday that it had failed to follow protocols in handling a tip on the suspected Florida shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who authorities said killed 17 people on Wednesday.

A person close to Cruz had phoned the FBI's tip line in January to report details about his "gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting," the bureau said in a statement.

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life," the statement went on. "The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement that the bureau was investigating the incident and intended to get "to the bottom of what happened."

"We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrible tragedy," Wray added.

More details have emerged in recent days from Cruz's former classmates, teachers, and neighbors about the pattern of disturbing behavior he had displayed in recent years.

Cruz reportedly flaunted photos of his guns, introduced himself to people as a "school shooter," and had frequent run-ins with law enforcement.

The FBI also received a tip from a YouTube vlogger about a comment from a user who called himself "nikolas cruz." The comment said he wanted to be a "professional school shooter," but the FBI said it couldn't confirm the identity of the user.

Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder. He appeared in court on Thursday.