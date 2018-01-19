Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The GOP may have avoided a government shutdown disaster in the House after a last-minute deal with conservatives


Politics The GOP may have avoided a government shutdown disaster in the House after a last-minute deal with conservatives

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump spoke to members of the House Freedom Caucus on Thursday in an attempt to get them to vote for a GOP bill to avoid a government shutdown.

trump mark meadows paul ryan play

trump mark meadows paul ryan

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • The government will shut down if no funding bill is passed by the end of Friday.
  • Conservative House members in the Freedom Caucus are currently against the Republican leadership's plan to avoid the shutdown, putting the plan in jeopardy.
  • President Donald Trump called into a Freedom Caucus meeting in an attempt to win over the members.


Republicans have have just avoided a serious stumbling block in their bid to prevent a government shutdown.

After a furious bit of last minute negotiations, Republican leaders appear to have struck a deal with conservative hold-outs in the House Freedom Caucus to win the recalcitrant members' support for a government funding package.

With government shutdown deadline looming at the end of Friday, Rep. Mark Meadows said that House Speaker Paul Ryan promised to introduce a measures to bolster the military's "readiness," satisfying a key demand from the conservative members.

"He put forth a few things for our caucus to consider that would actually be beneficial to the military and out focus on the military needs going forward," Meadows said.

Following the caucus meeting, Meadows told HuffPost's Matt Fuller that the agreement includes a vote on a bill to increase defense spending above a mandated cap. Also the leadership committed to work on a conservative-leaning immigration reform bill introduced by Rep. Bob Goodlatte.

The Freedom Caucus' main concern was that the short-term bill — called a continuing resolution (CR) — would not give the military adequate resources to perform at a high level and extend the uncertainty over funding for defense.

The bill as it's currently constructed would extend the deadline for a shutdown to February 16.

After meeting with Ryan, Meadows said that there is "hopefully a path to 218 votes in the House," referencing the necessary support a bill needs to go through the chamber. The North Carolina Republican also said he would advise the Freedom Caucus to vote for the deal.

"Obviously, I would be recommending to our caucus based on what I just heard that we support the president in this particular initiative," Meadows told reporters.

Soon after his remarks, the Freedom Caucus tweeted support for the funding bill.

"The majority of the @freedomcaucus has taken a vote to support the CR effort this evening," the Freedom Caucus said in a tweet.

The turnaround also comes after President Donald Trump called into the Freedom Caucus meeting on Thursday in an attempt to negotiate a deal with the group.

Meadows told Business Insider following the call from Trump that there was "no distance" between the Freedom Caucus and Trump on policy but there were still issues to resolve.

"Obviously I've talked to the president, but at this particular point we've got a whole lot that we've got to get done and nothing has changed," Meadows said following the meeting.

Trump also hopped onto Twitter to cheerlead for passage of the bill after speaking with Meadows.

"House of Representatives needs to pass Government Funding Bill tonight," Trump tweeted. "So important for our country - our Military needs it!"

The Freedom Caucus' demands appear to have been met during a meeting shortly after with Ryan. According to Meadows, Ryan is also going to hav an announcement regarding the military and the funding bill shortly.

A vote on the bill is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in the House.

Even if the bill is passed, the deal also faces strong resistance in the Senate, where three GOP members have already said they will vote against the House bill.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Namibia A tour company in Namibia has turned Trump's slur into a sales pitchbullet
2 Politics Israel's Prime Minister says the US will move its embassy to...bullet
3 Emmanuel Mensah How Ghanaian immigrant proved Donald Trump wrong...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

paul ryan
Politics The House just voted to avoid a government shutdown, but the plan could still crash and burn in the Senate
Donald Trump
Politics Trump went to Pittsburgh to fire his initial salvo in the most important political race so far in 2018
null
Politics Lawmakers who previously camped out for hours to shake the president's hand at the State of the Union don't want to be seen with Trump this year
President Donald Trump with his chief of staff, John Kelly, on Thursday.
Politics Trump was reportedly fuming after John Kelly said his views on the border wall had 'evolved' since the 2016 campaign