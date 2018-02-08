Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  The last 2 of the notorious British ISIS fighters known as the 'Beatles' have reportedly been caught


The two men were associates of the notorious executioner "Jihadi John."

Two British ISIS fighters who are part of a group of British militants sometimes referred to as "the Beatles" have been captured by Syrian Kurdish fighters, according to a report from The New York Times.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were reportedly involved in the torture and killings of Western hostages. Both men previously lived in London, and are considered foreign terrorists by the US State Department.

"As a guard for the cell, Kotey likely engaged in the group’s executions and exceptionally cruel torture methods, including electronic shock and waterboarding. Kotey has also acted as an ISIL recruiter and is responsible for recruiting several UK nationals to join the terrorist organization," the Department said on its website about the 34-year-old British national.

Elsheikh, who is 29 years old, "was said to have earned a reputation for waterboarding, mock executions, and crucifixions while serving as an ISIS jailer."

Along with Elsheikh and Kotey, the "Beatles" group consisted of two others — the infamous executioner Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed "Jihadi John," and Aine Davis, who is currently being held in Turkey.

"The Beatles," the State Department said, "is responsible for holding captive and beheading approximately two dozen hostages, including several Westerners."

