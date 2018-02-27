Politics :  The next Air Force One will cost $3.9 billion — here's what makes the presidential plane an incomparable flying fortress

news

The security features on Air Force One are extensive.

The body of the plane can withstand a nuclear blast.

Many of these features are hidden to the untrained eye.



Embellished with the American flag, the presidential seal, and the words "United States of America," the world's most famous plane is as tall as a six-story building and gives an undeniable authoritative presence wherever it flies.

President Donald Trump reportedly reached an informal deal with Boeing to cap the price for two new Air Force Ones at $3.9 billion. In a statement, Boeing said that Trump had "negotiated a good deal."

The current three-leveled "flying Oval Office" is a custom Boeing 747-200B that has 4,000 square feet of interior floor space, including a conference room, dining room, private quarters for the president, offices for senior staff members, a medical operating room (a doctor flies on every flight), press area, two food-preparation galleys that can provide 100 meals, and multifrequency radios for air-to-air and air-to-ground communication.

Former President Barack Obama's Air Force One cost taxpayers $206,337 every hour it was in flight, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) letter obtained by Judicial Watch.

This post was originally written by Amanda Macias.