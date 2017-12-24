Politics :  The Trump White House is all decked out for Christmas — see inside

news

Every year, the White House gets decked out in elaborate decorations to celebrate the holidays, and the Trumps have put their own personal touch on this season's Christmas flair.

The official theme this year is "Time-Honored Traditions," meant to pay homage to over 200 years of White House holiday celebrations.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the transformation on Monday. See inside:

This year, the White House is filled with 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees with more than 12,000 ornaments, and 18,000 feet of Christmas lights.

The official Christmas tree stands tall and regal in the White House Blue Room. It is decorated with the seals of every US state and territory.

The first lady, like many before her, has taken a leading role in overseeing the holiday preparations. Here she is marveling at the handiwork of the White House staff.

From cakes to cookies to tree ornaments, Trump has been taking care to make sure everything is in place in time for Christmas. Here she is adorning one of the many trees.

She spent time constructing wreaths with kids in the East Room. Here she is tossing a golden ornament to one of them. Hope it didn't break!

Photographers took pictures of the incredible White House nativity set, called a crèche, framed by more Christmas trees next to President George Washington's portrait in the East Room.

Here's the East Room in all of its holiday glory. "I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays," Trump told reporters during a tour of the decorations with her son Barron.

A smaller Christmas tree is on display in the Red Room. It's decorated with sweets.

The peppermints and candies look just as fantastic as they probably taste.

One of the more impressive items is a giant gingerbread White House. Here it is on display in the State Dining Room.

This year's gingerbread house features a miniature wreath in every window. Trump added one herself.

The White House pastry chefs were rightfully proud of their handiwork.

Trump also lent a hand to add a life-size bow. Thousands of volunteers assist staff members for months to deck the halls of the White House.

In the Green Room, silhouettes of past presidents appear in the garland above a fireplace.

This amazing detail shows ornaments hanging on trees in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall of the White House. The glass ballerina is a nod to "The Nutcracker Suite."

Real-life ballerinas danced in the halls of the White House as Trump unveiled the decorations on display.

Trump posted a behind-the-scenes video of all the White House has to offer this year. "The decorations are up!" she wrote. "@WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!"

White House visitors can sign up for Christmas tours here »