Politics :  The Trump White House is all decked out for Christmas — see inside


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The White House is in full regalia for the holidays, and photos of its Christmas decorations are up. Take a look at the festive interior.

First lady Melania Trump at the newly decorated White House.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Every year, the White House gets decked out in elaborate decorations to celebrate the holidays, and the Trumps have put their own personal touch on this season's Christmas flair.

The official theme this year is "Time-Honored Traditions," meant to pay homage to over 200 years of White House holiday celebrations.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the transformation on Monday. See inside:

This year, the White House is filled with 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees with more than 12,000 ornaments, and 18,000 feet of Christmas lights.

This year, the White House is filled with 71 wreaths, 53 Christmas trees with more than 12,000 ornaments, and 18,000 feet of Christmas lights.

(White House/YouTube)


The official Christmas tree stands tall and regal in the White House Blue Room. It is decorated with the seals of every US state and territory.

The official Christmas tree stands tall and regal in the White House Blue Room. It is decorated with the seals of every US state and territory.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


The first lady, like many before her, has taken a leading role in overseeing the holiday preparations. Here she is marveling at the handiwork of the White House staff.

The first lady, like many before her, has taken a leading role in overseeing the holiday preparations. Here she is marveling at the handiwork of the White House staff.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


From cakes to cookies to tree ornaments, Trump has been taking care to make sure everything is in place in time for Christmas. Here she is adorning one of the many trees.

From cakes to cookies to tree ornaments, Trump has been taking care to make sure everything is in place in time for Christmas. Here she is adorning one of the many trees.

(@FLOTUS/Twitter)


She spent time constructing wreaths with kids in the East Room. Here she is tossing a golden ornament to one of them. Hope it didn't break!

She spent time constructing wreaths with kids in the East Room. Here she is tossing a golden ornament to one of them. Hope it didn't break!

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)


Photographers took pictures of the incredible White House nativity set, called a crèche, framed by more Christmas trees next to President George Washington's portrait in the East Room.

The East Wing also features the Gold Star Family Tree, which honors families of people serving in the military.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


Here's the East Room in all of its holiday glory. "I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays," Trump told reporters during a tour of the decorations with her son Barron.

Here's the East Room in all of its holiday glory. "I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays," Trump told reporters during a tour of the decorations with her son Barron.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


A smaller Christmas tree is on display in the Red Room. It's decorated with sweets.

A smaller Christmas tree is on display in the Red Room. It's decorated with sweets.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


The peppermints and candies look just as fantastic as they probably taste.

The peppermints and candies look just as fantastic as they probably taste.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


One of the more impressive items is a giant gingerbread White House. Here it is on display in the State Dining Room.

One of the more impressive items is a giant gingerbread White House. Here it is on display in the State Dining Room.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


This year's gingerbread house features a miniature wreath in every window. Trump added one herself.

This year's gingerbread house features a miniature wreath in every window. Trump added one herself.

(FLOTUS/Twitter)


The White House pastry chefs were rightfully proud of their handiwork.

The White House pastry chefs were rightfully proud of their handiwork.

(Twitter/@FLOTUS)


Trump also lent a hand to add a life-size bow. Thousands of volunteers assist staff members for months to deck the halls of the White House.

Trump also lent a hand to add a life-size bow. Thousands of volunteers assist staff members for months to deck the halls of the White House.

(@FLOTUS/Twitter)


In the Green Room, silhouettes of past presidents appear in the garland above a fireplace.

In the Green Room, silhouettes of past presidents appear in the garland above a fireplace.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)


This amazing detail shows ornaments hanging on trees in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall of the White House. The glass ballerina is a nod to "The Nutcracker Suite."

This amazing detail shows ornaments hanging on trees in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall of the White House. The glass ballerina is a nod to "The Nutcracker Suite."

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)


Real-life ballerinas danced in the halls of the White House as Trump unveiled the decorations on display.

Real-life ballerinas danced in the halls of the White House as Trump unveiled the decorations on display.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


Trump posted a behind-the-scenes video of all the White House has to offer this year. "The decorations are up!" she wrote. "@WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!"

White House visitors can sign up for Christmas tours here »



