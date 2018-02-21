Politics :  The US sent its biggest force in years to an Asian military exercise where Marines learn how to storm beaches and drink snake blood — and the photos are awesome

news

The US Marine Corps sent a massive amount of Marines to Thailand for the annual Cobra Gold military drill, an exercise that has been held in Thailand almost every year since 1982.

The exercise was originally intended to strengthen relations between the US and its oldest ally in South East Asia, but has since turned into a drill for multiple nations in the region. This year, 11,075 personnel from 29 countries will participate.

The US nearly doubled its own contribution to the exercise this year, with 6,800 personnel participating. The increase is likely due to the threat of a more powerful China.

"This exercise is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. It speaks to the commitment of the US in the region," Steve Castonguay, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Bangkok, said.

Take a look at the awesome photos from the exercise here:

Amphibious assault drills are the main focus of Cobra Gold, like this beach assault in 2017.

They were also included in the drills this year. As amphibious assault vehicles approach beaches, they fire smoke screens to make it more difficult to target them.

Here's a view of the assault from behind.

And as it creeps up to the beach.

As they hit the beach, the Marines exit the protection of the armored vehicles and assault the beach on foot.

Marines from South Korea played a large role in this year's exercises, amid growing tensions with North Korea.

As Marines gain ground, helicopters fly in more troops beyond the shoreline to surround any enemy defenders and to provide cover for those on the beach.

Larger helicopters can be called in to drop off even more troops, vehicles, and supplies to allied forces.

Once on the beach, it's time to take out the guns.

And explosives.

It gets pretty intense.

US Marines nearly doubled their contribution to the drills this year.

The increase in troops is likely intended to show China and critics that the US still maintains a large presence in the Pacific.

Jungle exercises are also part of Cobra Gold. An important element is learning how to survive on the wildlife in the jungle.

Drinking snake blood is a very common part of Cobra Gold, with Marines from around the world having to cut off the heads of cobras, and drink up as much blood as they can.

But the rest of the snake is not wasted — the Marines have to learn how to cook and eat its body as well.

Many high ranking officers are present at the drills, including Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller.

Cobra Gold also had a moment of environmental activism, when officers released rescued sea turtles into the ocean.