Politics :  Theresa May's Brexit immigration plans are in a 'real mess' and could fall apart

MPs warn that Theresa May's post-Brexit immigration plans are in chaos.

The cross party report finds that the Home Office are under-resourced and struggling to cope with the scale of the task.

The prime minister has ordered officials to create two entirely new immigration systems for Brexit and the transition.

MPs believe the Home Office risk failing to be ready in time.



LONDON — Theresa May's government could fail to put a new immigration system in place in time for Brexit, according to a damning new cross-party report published today.

The report, produced by Parliament's Home Affairs Committee, warns Theresa May that the Home Office is struggling with the task of designing and implementing two new immigration systems in time for Brexit day in March 2019.

The prime minister has called for EU citizens arriving in the UK during the proposed near-two year transition period to be treated "differently" to those who arrived before.

However, today's report says it is simply "not feasible" for such a two-tier system to be ready by Brexit day, because the Home Office does not have the sufficient time, staff and resources.

Under May's plans, the Home Office, which the report says is already "under significant strain" and "in desperate need of greater resources and support," would be forced to register an additional 230,000 people a year during transition.

MPs are concerned that the urgent work for preparing for this type of system does not appear to have begun.

"We would expect key resources to have been allocated by now, recruitment plans to be in progress and the development of necessary IT systems to be underway," the report says.

"In the absence of early decisions and answers, we do not believe that it is feasible for the Government to establish two smoothly functioning registration schemes (one for existing residents and one for new arrivals after Brexit day) by March 2019."

MPs concerns about the changes are reportedly shared inside government. Home Office staff were alarmed by May's proposal as work on it "had barely begun" and "almost certainly" would not be ready in time, The Times reported at the weekend.

Border chaos

The report warns that the UK's Border Force does not have the capacity to implement extra checks in time for Brexit.

It says the government would put border security "at risk" by choosing to diverge from EU customs rules after Brexit, because border services do not have the time or resources to prepare Britain's borders for increased checks on people and goods.

"Expecting them to make late changes without time to plan or consult puts them in an impossible position," the report claims.

It advises May and her Cabinet should to keep Britain's customs arrangement with the EU exactly the same during the transitional period, in order to minimise potential chaos.

"The Government needs to be realistic about the lack of time left to make substantial changes to the border arrangements for either goods or people before March 2019 without significant disruption or security challenges.

"Rushed and under-resourced changes will put border security at risk."

The report criticises the government for a "serious lack of detail" across the entirety of its post-Brexit immigration planning.

Labour's Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Home Affairs Committee, said the government's failure to provide more detail was "irresponsible" and urged it provide "urgent answers" as soon as possible.

"Government drift is putting everyone in an impossible position. Decisions and announcements keep being delayed. Crucial details are still lacking," the MP Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford said.

"There aren’t enough resources and staff in place. Our inquiry found that the immigration and border system is already understaffed with significant problems and it will not cope with last minute and under-resourced Brexit changes."

She added: "We need urgent clarity about both registration and border plans for next year so that Parliament can scrutinise them and so that families, employers and officials can plan.

"The Government does not seem to appreciate the immense bureaucratic challenge they are facing or how much time and resources they need to plan on Brexit."

"The Home Office will end up in a real mess next year if there isn't enough time to sort things out."

The government's failure to publish legislation setting out its proposed immigration policy has caused "anxiety" for EU citizens and created damaging uncertainty for British businesses, the report adds.

Eloise Todd, CEO of anti-Brexit group Best For Britain, said the report equated to a "political character assassination of both Theresa May and Amber Rudd" and pointed to "incompetence, broken promises and shambolic government."