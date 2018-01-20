Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Theresa May's deputy says Britain may rejoin the EU


Politics Theresa May's deputy says Britain may rejoin the EU

  • Published: , Refreshed:

David Lidington says future generations will inevitably consider a new form of union with Europe.

david lidington rejoin eu play

david lidington rejoin eu

(REUTERS/Phil Noble)

  • David Lidington says Britain may ultimately decide to form a new union with Europe.
  • "It is dangerous to say never in politics," Theresa May's deputy tells the Telegraph.
  • Lidington says it's unlikely Britain will rejoin the EU in its current form.
  • However he says future generations will "have to consider" forming a new alliance.


LONDON — Britain may decide to rejoin a reformed EU, Theresa May's deputy David Lidington has said.

While suggesting that it was unlikely that Britain would rejoin the EU in its current form, the Minister for the Cabinet told the Telegraph that it was "dangerous to say never in politics."

"There's going to be a need for a system of cooperation within the continent of Europe, including the UK that covers both economic and political cooperation," Lidington told the paper.

He added that "we may be looking in a generation's time at an EU that is also configured differently from what it is today, and the exact nature of the relationship between the UK and that future system - whatever it turns out to be - of European cooperation is something that future parliaments, future generations, will have to consider," he said.

Lidington, who backed Remain in the EU referendum, said it was down to future generations to decide whether a new form of union with Europe was necessary.

"I can't predict sitting here today what that network of organisations and alliances, including the EU and how that will have changed, is going to look like in 10 years or 20 years times," he said.

"And British politicians will have to take decisions about what our deep and special partnership means in a changing context."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics The US appears to be quietly preparing for nuclear war with...bullet
2 Mahamudu Bawumia How Ghanaians are reacting to vice president going to...bullet
3 Politics Here's what happens during a government shutdownbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

national parks government shutdown
Politics National parks will be open during the government shutdown — but there's a catch
President Donald Trump toasts at a state dinner in China.
Politics From playing in trucks to putting 'America First': The 40 most memorable photos from Trump's wild first year in office
donald trump
Politics 'Democrats wanted to give me a nice present': Trump and Pence attack Democrats over shutdown
President Macron and Prime Minister May.
Politics Macron warns Britain it will lose trade access after Brexit unless it allows free immigration