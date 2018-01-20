Politics :  Theresa May's deputy says Britain may rejoin the EU

news

David Lidington says Britain may ultimately decide to form a new union with Europe.

"It is dangerous to say never in politics," Theresa May's deputy tells the Telegraph.

Lidington says it's unlikely Britain will rejoin the EU in its current form.

However he says future generations will "have to consider" forming a new alliance.



LONDON — Britain may decide to rejoin a reformed EU, Theresa May's deputy David Lidington has said.

While suggesting that it was unlikely that Britain would rejoin the EU in its current form, the Minister for the Cabinet told the Telegraph that it was "dangerous to say never in politics."

"There's going to be a need for a system of cooperation within the continent of Europe, including the UK that covers both economic and political cooperation," Lidington told the paper.

He added that "we may be looking in a generation's time at an EU that is also configured differently from what it is today, and the exact nature of the relationship between the UK and that future system - whatever it turns out to be - of European cooperation is something that future parliaments, future generations, will have to consider," he said.

Lidington, who backed Remain in the EU referendum, said it was down to future generations to decide whether a new form of union with Europe was necessary.

"I can't predict sitting here today what that network of organisations and alliances, including the EU and how that will have changed, is going to look like in 10 years or 20 years times," he said.

"And British politicians will have to take decisions about what our deep and special partnership means in a changing context."