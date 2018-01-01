Politics :  These are the top White House photos from Trump's first year as president

news

From Trump's first 100 days, to top-level meetings with cabinet members, national security officials, and foreign dignitaries, the photographers employed by the White House were given access to capture defining moments of Trump's presidency that the independent press corps were not.

Here are the White House photos that stand out most from Trump's first year in office:

January 20, 2017: President-elect Donald Trump walks to take his seat for the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

January 31, 2017: Trump joins Judge Neil Gorsuch, his wife Louise, and other in prayer in the Green Room of the White House, following Trump's announcement of Gorsuch as his nominee to the US Supreme Court.

February 28, 2017: Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump delivers his Joint Address to Congress at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

March 2, 2017: Trump salutes sailors before boarding Marine One on the PCU Gerald R. Ford, Newport News, Virginia, en route to Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia.

March 21, 2017: Trump receives a NASA flight jacket after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 in the Oval Office.

March 23, 2017: Trump sits in the driver's seat of a semi-truck as he welcomes truckers and CEOs to the White House to discuss healthcare.

April 3, 2017: Moments before Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi arrives at the West Wing Lobby of the White House, Trump talks with a staff member.

April 6, 2017: Trump receives a briefing on a military strike on Syria from his national security team, including a video teleconference with Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford.

April 10, 2017: Anthony Kennedy, the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, swears in Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House.

April 17, 2017: Trump joins participants at the Easter Egg Roll writing letters to the men and women serving in the United States Armed Forces.

April 18, 2017: Trump lands in Kenosha, WI, on Marine One to deliver remarks at Snap-on Tools and to sign his "Buy American, Hire American" executive order.

April 25, 2017: Service members from the Military District of Washington participate in an Honor Cordon on the south grounds of the White House for newly appointed ambassadors arriving for their Credential Ceremony.

May 3, 2017: Trump looks out of a window from the Red Room on the State Floor of the White House, prior to joining guests for an evangelical advisory board dinner.

May 8, 2017: Pence participates in an honor flight reception in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office building of the White House.

May 24, 2017: Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tour the Sistine Chapel following their meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City.

May 29, 2017: Trump and Pence are guided by six-year-old Christian Jacobs, son of fallen US Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, to his father's grave during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery.

June 1, 2017: Trump announces that the US will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord in the Rose Garden at the White House.

June 4, 2017: Trump speaks as First Lady Melania Trump looks on during the Ford's Theatre annual gala in Washington, DC.

June 7, 2017: Trump announces his infrastructure initiative.

June 13, 2017: Trump walks along the south lawn of the White House with daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump before boarding Marine One.

June 21, 2017: Trump speaks at a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

July 6, 2017: Trump speaks with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

July 10, 2017: Pence speaks with retired US Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne Division.

July 13, 2017: Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris.

July 24, 2017: Trump speaks at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia.

July 26, 2017: Trump is cheered by members of the American Legion Boys Nation.

August 27, 2017: Trump leads a video teleconference monitoring the tropical storm and hurricane conditions in Texas.

September 2, 2017: Trump, while visiting the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, kisses a young evacuee displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

September 19, 2017: Trump and First Lady Melania Trump descend on escalators to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

November 10, 2017: Melania Trump feeds and pets Gu Gu the panda in the Beijing Zoo in China.

November 13, 2017: Trump meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines.

December 5, 2017: Trump meets with American business owners and their families.

December 18, 2017: Trump prepares to cut the "red tape" of regulations.

December 20, 2017: Trump celebrates the passage of the Tax Cuts Act with Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Speaker Paul Ryan.