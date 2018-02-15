Politics :  These are the victims of the Florida high-school shooting

news

Seventeen people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday.

Authorities have charged Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at the school, in the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, near Fort Lauderdale. They have said he was armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Here is what we know so far about the victims, including those who are dead, injured, and missing.

All families of the victims have been notified of the deaths, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told reporters on Thursday.

Business Insider will add to this report as more information becomes available.

So far, 15 people have been confirmed dead by local media outlets and family members.

Jaime Guttenberg, a student

Guttenberg died in the shooting, the Miami news channel WPLG reported.

Her parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, were reportedly notified of her death on Wednesday evening.

Guttenberg's Facebook page has been changed to a memorial page.

Her brother, Jesse, was also at the school but survived, WPLG said.

Martin Duque, a 14-year-old freshman

Duque, pictured on the right in the photo, was confirmed dead by his brother early on Thursday.

Miguel Duque said in an Instagram post: "Words can not describe my pain. I love brother Martin you'll be missed buddy. I know you're in a better place."

Nicholas Dworet, a 17-year-old senior

The journalist Glenn Greenwald, whose niece, Alex, was friends with Dworet, quoted her as saying:

"I don't think it has sunken in yet that you are gone forever. My heart is in pieces after hearing this news.

"On February 14, we had class together earlier in the day. 'See you tomorrow,' you said as you walked out.

"But I won't see you tomorrow, or next week, or next month. We walked into kindergarten together, so knowing that you won't be walking across the stage at graduation with me in a few months is devastating and heartbreaking. Rest in peace and fly high Nick."

Dworet, a swimmer, announced on Instagram last month that he had been offered a spot on the team at the University of Indianapolis for the 2018-19 school year.

Carmen Schentrup, a 16-year-old student

Matt Brandow, Schentrup's cousin, confirmed Schentrup's death in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"With a very heavy heart, my beloved cousin Carmen just passed away in the Parkland high school shooting today," Brandow wrote.

He added: "Rest In Peace Carmen, you were the smartest and most intelligible 16 year old I've ever met! You will be remembered forever."

Joaquin Oliver, a student

Oliver's cousin tweeted on Thursday: "He didn't make it... I love you cuz. I'm sorry for all this. I'm at a loss of words."

Andrea Ghersi, his sister, had posted on Facebook on Wednesday asking for information about his whereabouts.

Luke Hoyer, a 15-year-old student

Toni Stroud Brownlee, Hoyer's aunt, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that Hoyer, a freshman, was discovered on the third floor of the school.

"This has devastated our family and we're all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken," she wrote. "Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved."

Gina Montalto, a student

The Miami Herald reported that friends and family had confirmed Montalto's death on social media.

Numerous condolence messages had been posted on Montalto's relatives' Facebook pages. Montalto, pictured on the right in the photo, had been missing.

Shawn Malone Reeder Sherlock, an aunt, posted a photo with the caption "My sweet niece — just last week! My world." It was later deleted.

Cara Loughran, a student

Tara Bazinsky posted a photo of Loughran on Facebook with the caption "Cara's parents were given the news no parent ever wants to hear at 2am. Please keep her family in your prayers. This is to horrible to even begin to process."

The Herald reported that a peer counselor at Loughran's church had confirmed Loughran's death.

Alyssa Alhadeff, a 15-year-old freshman

Alhadeff was confirmed dead by a cousin in a Facebook post.

Vicky Alhadeff, her grandmother, told South Florida's WSVN news station on Wednesday that she had visited several hospitals in the area for the teen and was fearing the worst.

Meadow Pollack, an 18-year-old senior

Pollack, who was missing after Wednesday's shooting, was confirmed dead on Thursday, the Herald reported.

Her father, Andrew Pollack, told the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel on Wednesday that her family was concerned because she wasn't answering her phone.

Alaina Petty, a 14-year-old student

The Daily Beast reported that the bishop of the Coral Springs Ward confirmed Petty's death.

"There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness," Petty's great-aunt said, according to the Herald. "Our hearts are with them and all the families touched by this tragedy."

Alex Schachter, a student

The Herald reported that a former instructor and a synagogue had confirmed the death of Schachter, a marching-band student at the school.

Scott Beigel, a geography teacher

A student at the high school told a local ABC affiliate that Beigel, 35, was trying to save her and other students.

"When he opened the door, he had to relock it so that we could stay safe, but he didn't get the chance," the student, Kelsey Friend, told CNN.

She addressed Beigel's family: "Thank you for bringing and having this amazing person in life and giving him the power to be stronger than I could have ever been."

Aaron Feis, a football coach

Feis, a security guard who helped coach football at the school, leapt in front of a student to protect her, the Sun-Sentinel reported, citing social media accounts and another football coach.

Israel confirmed Feis' death during a news conference on Thursday morning.

The high school's football team tweeted on Thursday morning that Feis "died a hero" and would "forever be in our hearts and memories."

Feis graduated from Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in 1999 and returned as a coach in 2002, according to the football team's website.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Feis' family was notified early on Thursday that he had died.

Chris Hixon, the high school's athletic director

Hixon, the 49-year-old athletic director at the high school, was killed in the shooting on Wednesday, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Allen Held, Hixon's former colleague, called Hixon a "super human being, the kind of person who would do anything for anyone," the report says.

The school's superintendent called Feis and Hixon "heroes."

Robert Runcie, the superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, told reporters on Thursday: "I want to acknowledge some heroes that have been in our school. We had an athletic director, campus monitor who responded immediately when there was signs of trouble in the school.

"Unfortunately, those two heroes gave their lives for our kids, and probably helped prevent this from being a worse tragedy than it is today."

At least two other people are dead, but they have not been publicly identified.

Sheli Muniz, an anchor at the WTVJ news station in South Florida, posted a photo of an unidentified victim recovering in hospital. According to Muniz, his mother said, "Shooter tried to shoot him, but he dove."

Ben Wikander, a student, was reportedly shot three times and taken into surgery at a nearby hospital.

Wikander, a senior at the high school, was shot three times, WPLG reported.

His parents used the Find my iPhone app to locate his phone at a hospital in the area, the report says. They later learned he was undergoing surgery there.

Chad Reidlinger, a family friend, said on Facebook that Wikander was "safe and sound."

Maddy Wilford, a basketball player, was also shot several times and was undergoing her third surgery as of Thursday morning, the ESPN journalist Mark Jones reported.

A few people remain missing. Local media outlets have named some of them.

Those missing include Peter Wang, a 15-year-old trainee reserve officer in the military. He was last seen wearing his ROTC uniform, his cousin Aaron Chen told the Herald.