Politics :  This government minister just resigned for being late for a question in the House of Lords

Government minister resigns for being late for a question in the House of Lords.

Lord Bates says he is "thoroughly ashamed" of himself and walks out.

There are shouts of "no" across the chamber as he leaves.

LONDON — A minister in Theresa May's government has resigned for being late.

International Development Minister Lord Bates apologised to the House of Lords for his "discourtesy" at not being available to answer a question.

"I'm thoroughly ashamed for not being in my place and so I therefore shall be offering my resignation to the prime minister with immediate effect," he told peers.

There were shouts of "no" from across the chamber as Bates walked out, with several peers appearing to attempt to physically stop him from exiting.

Some peers were visibly in shock at the resignation.

Labour's leader in the House of Lords Baroness Smith immediately called for Lord Bates to retract his resignation.

"An apology from Lord Bates is perfectly sufficient," she said.

"It was a minor discourtesy that any of us could be guilty of."

Watch the moment Lord Bates resigns:

