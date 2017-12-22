Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  This map shows how ISIS has been almost completely wiped out


Politics This map shows how ISIS has been almost completely wiped out

  • Published:

Although ISIS has been declared defeated by the Syrian government, a new State Department map shows the group still holds land in some areas of the country.

map of isis December 2017 play

map of isis December 2017

(US Department of State)

  • ISIS's control in Syria as of December 13, 2017 is a tiny piece of what it once was in 2014 and 2015, according to a newly released State Department map.
  • The map shows ISIS's dramatic losses of territory in 2017.
  • While ISIS is on its way to losing all territory in Syria, many fighters have fled the fighting, either fanning out throughout the country by traveling through government-held territory or sneaking across the border to Turkey.


A newly released map from the US State Department illustrates the huge losses the terrorist group ISIS has seen in 2017.

While ISIS used to control land stretching from central Iraq to north-central Syria at the peak of its power, it's territorial holdings have shrunken considerably since then.

The State Department map shows that the group is still dominant in three areas of Syria — in the far southwest on the border with Israel, around the town of Abu Kamal near Syria's eastern border with Iraq, and in the northwest near land controlled by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces.

Even though it appears that the terrorist group is on its last legs in the country, recent reports from US commanders and others have indicated that the group has been moving through government-held territory, and that thousands of ISIS fighters have left the country entirely by sneaking past the border into Turkey, which lies north of Syria. It is unclear what these fighters' intentions are, but it is possible they are looking to either regroup or head to Europe to carry out attacks there.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Thomas Sankara Remembering the rebel who renamed Burkina Fasobullet
2 Politics How to move to Sweden and become a Swedish citizenbullet
3 Politics Venezuela is 'a target-rich environment' for more US...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive action in the Oval Office at the White House, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Washington.
Politics Trump reportedly said Haitians 'all have AIDS' and Nigerians live in 'huts' during outburst on immigration
rand paul
Politics Rand Paul partakes in yearly Festivus 'airing of grievances' and takes aim at Clinton, Trump, and Ted Cruz
shane smith vice
Politics Vice had a 'non-traditional' workplace agreement that made some employees feel they could not complain about sexual harassment
Vice co-founder and chief executive Shane Smith.
Politics Bombshell investigation finds Vice and its employees paid at least $184,000 to settle four sexual misconduct claims