Politics :  Tim Farron says he regrets saying gay sex is not a sin

news

Tim Farron says he acted "foolishly and wrongly" when he said homosexuality was not a sin.

The former Lib Dem leader was pressed on his Christian views during the general election campaign.

"There I things I said, including that, which I regret," he told Christian Radio on Wednesday.



LONDON — Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said he regrets saying that homosexual sex is not sinful during the campaign leading up to the snap general election.

Farron, the MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, spent much of the campaign under the spotlight for his Christian views on homosexuality and cited scrutiny of his religious beliefs as the reason for his resignation shortly following the vote.

He told the Guardian before the June election that he did not believe homosexual sex was sinful after being pressed on an interview he did in 2015 in which he said "we are all sinners" to a question on the same subject.

However, speaking to Christian Radio on Wednesday, Farron said he acted "foolishly and wrongly" when he claimed that homosexual sex was not a sinful act.

"There are things I said, including that, which I regret," he said.

"There was a sense in which I felt 'look, I've got to get this off my table' because the issue is a general election with a great opportunity for the Liberal Democrats. The Labour Party at that point was nosediving and the Tory Party looked like it was arrogantly assuming it was going to get a 100 seat majority. What an opportunity for us.

"And all they wanted to do was talk about my Christian beliefs and what it actually meant and all the rest of it. I, foolishly and wrongly, attempted to push it away by giving an answer that frankly was not right."

Watch Farron's interview with Christian Radio from 5 minutes: