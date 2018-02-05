Politics :  Trump agrees with crowd member who called Democrats 'treasonous' for not applauding him during State of the Union

news

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats for not applauding him during last week's State of the Union.

He called Democrats "un-American" and agreed with an audience member who said they were "treasonous."



President Donald Trump called Democrats who did not stand and applaud him during his State of the Union address last week "un-American" and agreed with an audience member at a Monday speech who said they were "treasonous" for remaining quiet.

Trump made the comments during a Cincinnati speech focused on the recent Republican tax overhaul and economic gains during the first year of his administration.

"Honestly, it was bad energy," he said of Democrats during his State of the Union address. "No, it was bad energy."

"You're up there, you've got half the room going totally crazy, wild, they loved everything," he said of Republicans during the speech. "They want to do something great for the country, and you have the other side, even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like death. And un-American. Un-American."

Trump pointed to a person near the front of the crowd.

"Somebody said treasonous," he continued. "I mean, yeah, I guess. Why not. Can we call that treason? Why not. I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country very much."

Few Democrats clapped for Trump during the more than 80-minute speech, with some booing him during a controversial portion of the address. But polls showed that most viewers approved of the speech, which focused on the president's first-year achievements, such as the new Republican tax law and his efforts to reshape the federal judiciary, and called for revitalizing US infrastructure and overhauling the immigration system.

Trump's approval ratings reached their highest point in roughly nine months following the address.