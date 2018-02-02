Politics :  Trump boasts at RNC dinner about his perfect score on mental health exam: 'There aren’t a lot of people that can do that'

news

President Donald Trump reportedly boasted about the results of his mental health evaluation during an Republican National Committee meeting Thursday.

Breitbart News obtained audio of the remarks.

The White House press pool was escorted out of the room before Trump made his comments.



President Donald Trump bragged to Republican National Committee officials at a Thursday dinner about the perfect score he received on a mental health evaluation he completed during his recent physical, according to a recording obtained by Breitbart News.

During this segment of Trump's address, the White House press pool was escorted out of the room at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, where the RNC meeting took place. The recording revealed that Trump boasted of his "30-f0r-30" score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test.

"You know that's risky," Trump said. "If I take it, it doesn't come out so good, they don't get rid of it. It's risky, does that make sense to people?"

Trump noted that he had to identify animal sketches at the start of the test, which he said was fairly easy. Later in the exam, Trump said he had to partake in a word recall exercise that was substantially more difficult.

"Let me tell you, those last ten questions are hard," Trump said, adding, "There aren't a lot of people that can do that."

That exam — which screens for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other cognitive diseases in older adults — takes about 10 minutes. It's widely regarded as an early and easy way to determine whether someone is showing signs of dementia.

During a press conference last month, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said that if Trump "had some type of mental cognitive issue, this test is sensitive enough that it would pick up on it."

As Business Insider's Hillary Brueck wrote following that press conference, "For anyone without age-related cognitive declines, it's a pretty easy exam." The test doesn't screen for any non-age-related cognitive or mental health issues, like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or psychosis.

You can take the test here.

Trump agreed to take the exam just days after the debate over his mental fitness for office reached a fever pitch, with Trump declaring himself a "very stable genius" following the publication of Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which painted a much different picture of the president.

"The president came to me and said 'is there something we can do?'" Jackson told reporters in that press conference, later adding that the idea that Trump is mentally unwell has "been the narrative for a while."

"I think he saw the physical as an opportunity to put some of that to rest," he continued.

Jackson said Trump got a perfect score on the exam.