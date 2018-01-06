Politics :  Trump declares himself a 'stable genius' after book author says 100% of his team questions his mental state

news

President Trump defended his intelligence and mental stability on Saturday morning, saying in a series of tweets that his "two greatest assets" have been "mental stability and being, like, really smart."

He added that he believed he was "a very stable genius."

Trump's tweets came on the heels of Michael Wolff's explosive new book about the Trump White House.

Wolff said in an interview Friday that 100% of the people around Trump question his intelligence and fitness for office.



President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to defend his intelligence, which he said was smeared by Democrats and the "fake news" mainstream media.

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..." he tweeted.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," he continued. "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!"

Trump's tweets came following the release of author Michael Wolff's explosive new book about the inner workings of the White House, "Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House." Wolff said the book was based on over 200 interviews with the people closest to Trump but warned that he isn't certain all of its content is true.

And after some questioned the explosive book's veracity, Wolff said he had dozens of hours worth of interview tapes with top officials to back up his reporting.

In the book, former White House chief strategist and head of Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, is quoted eviscerating Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., his daughter Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Bannon, according to the book, called Ivanka Trump "dumb as a brick" and unleashed on Kushner and Trump Jr. over their Russia-related activities.

And in one noteworthy exchange during an interview with "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, which may have prompted Trump's Saturday tweets, Wolff said that every single person around Trump, including senior aides and family memers, questioned his intelligence and fitness for office.

"Let me put a marker in the sand here: 100% of the people around him," Wolff said.

When Guthrie asked what else people around Trump said about him, Wolff said it was that he is "like a child."

"And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification," he said. "It's all about him."

Trump and his allies quickly hit back at Wolff and Bannon following the book's release.

In one of his most scathing statements as president, suggesting "Sloppy Steve" Bannon had "lost his mind" and was "only in it for himself."

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was," Trump said. "It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books."

He also called Wolff "a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," adding that Wolff used Bannon, "who cried when he got fired and begged for his job."

"Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!" Trump said.