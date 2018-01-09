Politics :  Trump didn't sing all the words to the national anthem at college football championship

news

Donald Trump was at a college football game for a rendition of the national anthem Monday.

He sung some parts of the anthem , but fell silent during others.

, People have accused the US president of forgetting the words.



President Donald Trump stumbled his way through a rendition of the US national anthem at a college football game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday night.

Footage from the field before the game shows Trump standing with members of the US Army's Reserve Officer Training Corps as "Star Spangled Banner" rang out across the stadium.

For part of the song, Trump appears to mouth along to some of the words, while at other points he paused, stayed silent, or looked around at the crowd. The servicemen around him don't sing, and hold their hands still in salute.

Trump has criticised football players in the past for not treating the national anthem with sufficient respect. Many took to kneeling during the song in protest against what they consider systemic racism in the US.

He said the practice was "ruining the game", and that players who kneel should be immediately fired.

Reporters at the game said the crowd greeted Trump with "a loud and mixed roar, which sounded like mainly cheers, smattered with some boos."

Political opponents accused him of forgetting the words, including prominent Black Lives Matter proponent Shaun King and Judd Legum, the founder of progressive politics site ThinkProgress.

After the anthem, Trump left the field without saying anything.

He was in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff national championship game, between Alabama and Georgia. Alabama won 26 points to 23.

Trump stayed for half of the game, which he watched from a private box at Alabama's end of the stadium. He boarded Air Force One during the second half, which played a stream of the rest of the game.