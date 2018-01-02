Politics :  Trump ends 2017 with his highest approval rating in months

news

President Donald Trump hit his highest Gallup approval rating in months to close 2017.

He hit 40% for the first time since late September.



President Donald Trump's Gallup approval rating reached its highest point in months to close out 2017.

In its final three-day rolling average of 2017, Trump's approval rating hit 40%. It was the first time Trump broke the 40% threshold since late September, and only the second time he hit 40% since July 12.

The rating came as Trump mostly laid low during an extended trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. It followed the recent passage of the major Republican tax overhaul, which Trump signed into law just before departing Washington, DC, for Florida.

For much of his first year in office, Trump toiled in the mid-30s in Gallup's daily presidential tracking poll. No prior president tracked by the polling outlet hit the 30s sooner in their presidency than Trump.

And with a presidential low of 33%, which he hit most recently in early December, Trump has already hit a lower point than former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy, and Dwight Eisenhower reached at any point during their presidencies.