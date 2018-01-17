Politics :  Trump has made two life choices that keep him healthier than he looks

news

President Donald Trump is healthier than he looks because of two life choices — abstaining from drinking and smoking.

Both of those reasons were pointed to in the White House physician's report on his annual physical.



As is made clear in the White House physician's report on President Donald Trump's physical, the president is much healthier than he looks at least partly because he doesn't drink or smoke.

And he has abstained from both for a lifetime.

In the summary of Trump's physical, released to reporters on Tuesday evening, Dr. Ronny Jackson wrote that the president "continues to enjoy the significant long term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol."

It was the third sentence in the summary, after Jackson wrote that Trump is in "excellent" health and that his cardiac performance "was very good."

Trump's abstinence from drugs and drinking is well documented. During an October speech, Trump opened up about his alcoholic brother who died when he was just 43 years old. That brother, Trump said, kept him away from alcohol and other substances.

Some of Trump's health numbers from the physical were troubling, notably his status as being overweight for his height and his elevated cholesterol numbers. But in many areas, Trump exceeded or was right at the average for men of his age, and Jackson, during a Tuesday briefing, praised the president repeatedly as being in "excellent" health. And Jackson seemed most impressed by Trump's cardiac health.

Jackson even joked that if Trump had a healthier diet over the past two decades, he possibly could have lived to be 200 years old.