Politics :  Trump is 'finalising' plans for a state visit to the UK later this year

A spokesperson for Theresa May says plans for a state visit are now being finalised.

LONDON — Theresa May and Donald Trump are now "finalising" plans for a state visit to the UK later this year.

Following their meeting at the World Economic Conference in Davos on Thursday, a spokesperson for the prime minister said that the two had discussed their plans and instructed US and UK officials "to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year."

Plans for a state visit were put on hold last year following reports that the president was unwilling to visit Britain while there remained widespread public and press opposition to it.

However, the president today dismissed "false rumours" that there had been a rift between the two.

"It's been an honour to be with Prime Minister May. We've had a great discussion," Trump said.

"We are on the same wavelength I think in every respect. The prime minister and myself have had a really great relationship.

"Some people don't necessarily believe that but I can tell you I have tremendous respect for the prime minister and the job she's doing.

A spokesperson for May said the two leaders had discussed Iran, the Syrian conflict and Britain's exit from the EU.

"The PM and the President discussed Iran, and the need to work together to combat the destabilising activity which it is conducting in the region, including ballistic missile development, and continuing efforts to ensure Iran does not develop nuclear weapons," the spokesperson said.

"They also agreed on the importance of continuing to stand side-by-side in the fight against Daesh in Syria and elsewhere.

"The Prime Minister updated the President on the good progress which had been made in the Brexit negotiations so far."

