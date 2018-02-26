Politics :  Trump is reportedly pushing for his personal pilot to run the government's top aviation agency

news

President Donald Trump is considering his longtime personal pilot to run the FAA.

Trump's pilot, John Dunkin, reportedly has told others that the number of flight delays would be dramatically reduced if a pilot ran the agency.



President Donald Trump is reportedly pushing for his longtime personal pilot to lead the nation's top aviation agency.

Multiple outlets reported that Trump's personal pilot, John Dunkin, who flew Trump around the country during his presidential campaign, is under consideration to lead the Federal Aviation Administration.

"He’s on the list because he's the president’s pilot, but if he gets the job it won't be because he's the president's pilot," a senior administration official told Axios. Another administration source told the publication that Dunkin has the right experience to lead the agency.

"He’s managed airline and corporate flight departments, certified airlines from start-up under FAA regulations, and oversaw the Trump presidential campaign’s air fleet, which included managing all aviation transportation for travel to 203 cities in 43 states over the course of 21 months," the source said.

Axios reported that Dunkin told people that when he and Trump were flying during the campaign, they'd often by stuck on the ground with delays, which he told the president would not happen if a pilot ran the FAA.

Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri and acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell are also under consideration for the post, Axios reported.

An administration official did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.