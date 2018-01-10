Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump is set to deliver a shock to world leaders at Davos


Politics Trump is set to deliver a shock to world leaders at Davos

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The US President will shock some delegates, according to Axios's Mike Allen.

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; President Donald Trump walks onto the field before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports play

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; President Donald Trump walks onto the field before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Thomson Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump address a crowd of billionaires, world leaders, and reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and likely deliver an address unlike anything heard there before.
  • Last year, China's President Xi Jinping gave a sweeping defense of globalization. Trump is expected to do the opposite.


President Donald Trump is heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to deliver a shocking address to world leaders and the international billionaire class, according to Axios's Mike Allen.

Trump will give "a very carrot-and-stick message," according to Allen, who cited a senior administration official. He will reportedly reaffirm the US's alliances and tout his tax cuts, but also make a case that the US has been mistreated, and perhaps ripped off by growing globalization.

"A lot of people in these venues aren't used to that," the official told Allen, referencing the billionaires and world leaders that attend the forum.

Essentially, Trump's Davos speech promises to deliver more of the same campaign rhetoric from Trump, and more calls for international actors to play by the rules.

It could contrast with Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2017 address to Davos. He offered a fierce defense of globalism in the days before Trump's inauguration and warned countries to "refrain from pursuing their own interests at the expense of others." Allen expects Trump to double down on his "America First" rhetoric.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics 3 injured after Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan caught firebullet
2 Politics It's Kim Jong Un's birthday, but nobody in North Korea is...bullet
3 Lifestyle Somaliland passes law to end rape culturebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington.
Politics Trump rails against 'broken and unfair' court system after judge blocks his decision to end protections for Dreamers
Tim Farron
Politics Tim Farron says he regrets saying gay sex is not a sin
jack lew
Politics OBAMA TREASURY SECRETARY: Trump has gotten 'a lot of luck' when it comes to the economy — but that could end soon
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.
Politics Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the often overlooked but stunning vice president's residence where the Pences live