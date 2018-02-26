Politics :  Trump Organization makes a big omission in announcing its donation of profits from foreign governments

news

The Trump Organization said Monday that the company, as President Donald Trump previously pledged, donated profits from foreign government officials patronizing its hotels to the Treasury Department, The Associated Press reported.

But the president's namesake business made a glaring omission from its declaration: It did not say how much money was donated.

George Sorial, the executive vice president and chief compliance counsel for the Trump Organization, said in a statement that the company made the donation Thursday. That donation, he said, included profits from January 20 through December 31, 2017. Sorial did not provide a sum or breakdown of the donation.

Prior to Trump taking office, he announced through attorney Sheri Dillon that he would "voluntarily donate all profits from foreign government payments made to his hotel to the United States Treasury."

It was not clear, however, whether "his hotel" meant all of his properties or just a specific one, such as his Washington, DC, location.

Receiving such profits from foreign government officials has alarmed ethics experts. They have warned that such payments could violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits a president from accepting gifts or cash from foreign governments.

"This announcement is wholly inadequate," Noah Bookbinder, executive director of the ethics watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said in a statement. "There is no transparency as to how much money they donated, how they arrived at that number, how profits were calculated, or where the profits came from."

Bookbinder added that Trump's plan to donate profits from foreign governments to the Treasury Department, "even if fully implemented, is woefully insufficient," because it only covers a very narrow sliver of what such officials could spend money on and includes just "a nebulous 'profit' figure — not all payments — calculated at their discretion."

"There is no independent oversight or accountability; we’re being asked to take their word for it," he continued. "Most importantly, even if they had given every dime they made from foreign governments to the Treasury, the taking of those payments would still be a problem under the Constitution."

