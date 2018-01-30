Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump reportedly blew up at his staff aboard Air Force One after being warned against releasing the secret Russia investigation memo


Politics Trump reportedly blew up at his staff aboard Air Force One after being warned against releasing the secret Russia investigation memo

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The fit of anger took place on the president's return trip from Davos, and came after he heard news about comments an official made at the DOJ.

donald trump play

donald trump
  • President Donald Trump reportedly erupted at his staff aboard Air Force One after learning that a Department of Justice official warned against releasing a controversial and classified memo authored by Rep. Devin Nunes.
  • Trump, together with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House chief of staff John Kelly, reportedly spoke to officials and staffers about the DOJ's performance.
  • The reported outburst follows a pattern in which Trump has been increasingly involved in internal DOJ and FBI operations.


On his flight back to the US from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump erupted in anger at his staff after learning that Associate Attorney General Stephen Boyd had warned that it would be “extraordinarily reckless” to release a classified House Intelligence Committee memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes,, according to Bloomberg.

The memo in question details allegations that the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference has been mishandled by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI. Trump has repeatedly called for the memo's release, likely in the hope that it would vindicate his belief that the multiple probes being conducted are a partisan "witch hunt" — a claim Trump has made on multiple occasions.

Bloomberg's sources also noted that Trump and his chief of staff John Kelly had spoken personally to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other members of his staff, with Trump himself telling Sessions that he should do his job as well as could or risk being seen as a failure.

Trump has reportedly been more and more frustrated by the DOJ's inability to do his bidding in recent months, and on one occasion last week asked why he couldn't get "[his guys]" and the "Trump Justice Department" to do what he tells them to do.

Trump's heavy-handed involvement in the affairs of the DOJ and FBI has led several high-ranking members of the organizations to threaten to resign, and the FBI's deputy director, Andre McCabe, stepped down on Monday after months of pressure from Trump, who reportedly told FBI Director Christopher Wray to remove him. McCabe had previously been the subject of a string of tweets sent by Trump that referenced his wife, his impending retirement, and his alleged connections to former 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Trump reportedly complains about why he can't just have 'my...bullet
2 Mahamudu Bawumia How Ghanaians are reacting after first photo of the...bullet
3 Politics Israel is hiring civilians to capture illegal African...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Vladimir Putin
Politics Trump administration declines to impose new sanctions on Russia hours after the Kremlin accused the US of meddling in its election
Melania Trump
Politics Melania Trump was reportedly blindsided by reports a lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged encounter with Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo
Politics The director of the CIA expects Russia will try to meddle in the 2018 midterm elections
Donald Trump.
Politics Trump reportedly turned on his acting FBI director and mocked his wife in a phone call right after he fired James Comey