Politics :  Trump reportedly showed a Playboy Bunny Melania's separate bedroom in Trump Tower, explaining that she 'liked her space'

A former Playboy Playmate who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 also alleges that he took her to his personal residence in Trump Tower.

He reportedly told her that his wife Melania sleeps in a separate bedroom because she likes her "space."



A former Playboy model who says she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 said on one trip to New York, he took her to Trump Tower and showed her his wife Melania's separate bedroom.

Karen McDougal wrote that Trump took her on tours of his Bedminster, New Jersey golf resort and his Trump Tower apartment in Manhattan. When they got to Melania's separate bedroom, Trump reportedly said she "liked her space to read or be alone."

McDougal reportedly ended her relationship with Trump in April 2007 after she began to feel guilty and was offended by several comments Trump made, including calling her mother "an old hag" and sexualized comments he made about a friend of hers.

The White House says that Trump denies all of the allegations in the report, and called it "fake news."

McDougal was reportedly paid $150,000 for the exclusive rights to her story by a tabloid with ties to Trump.