Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump says he doesn't remember asking an FBI official who he voted for


Politics Trump says he doesn't remember asking an FBI official who he voted for

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump reportedly posed the question to Andrew McCabe, now the current deputy FBI director, during a meeting following the ouster of director James Comey in May.

trump play

trump

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump said he does not remember asking deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe last year who he voted for in the 2016 US presidential election.
  • Trump said he didn't know why the question would have been a "big deal" and that he believed it was "a very unimportant question."


President Donald Trump said that he did not remember asking deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe last year who he voted for in the 2016 US presidential election, according to a New York Times report published Wednesday.

"I don't think so; no, I don't think I did," Trump said in an impromptu meeting with reporters, according to The Times. "I don't know what's the big deal with that."

"I don't remember asking him the question," Trump continued. "I think it's also a very unimportant question."

Trump reportedly posed the question to McCabe, who at the time was named the acting FBI director after Trump fired James Comey in May, current and former officials said in a Washington Post report published on Tuesday.

McCabe, who reportedly told Trump he did not vote in the 2016 election, said that he found Trump's question "disturbing," one former official told The Post.

The question raised eyebrows nonetheless, in light of Trump's alleged attempts to gain a promise of loyalty from Comey during a private White House meeting between the two men after Trump was inaugurated.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Politics Alleged smuggled Mercedes Benz cars found in MCE’s official housebullet
2 Andrew Barnes These pictures released by Australian high commissioner...bullet
3 Politics Ghana medical association is not happy about Bawumia's UK...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes.
Politics Missing texts and a secret memo — Republicans go on an all-out assault against the FBI
niger army
Politics The US military is investigating images that allegedly show US soldiers targeted in Niger ambush
Donald Trump
Politics Trump says he will talk to Mueller under oath in the Russia investigation
President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson speaks during an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington.
Politics The Russia investigation is reaching a pivotal moment and it looks like it's closing in on Trump