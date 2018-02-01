Politics :  Trump's approval rating is at its highest point in months after his State of the Union address

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump's approval rating reached its highest point in months following his State of the Union address, according to the RealClearPolitics aggregate of polls.

  • President Donald Trump on Thursday hit his highest level in the RealClearPolitics average of approval rating polls since late September.
  • The results came on the heels of three recently released polls that found his approval rating at or above 44%.


President Donald Trump's approval rating reached its highest point in months on Thursday following his State of the Union address, according to the RealClearPolitics aggregate of polls.

Trump began February with a 41.5% approval rating in RCP. It was his highest rating since he hit 41.7% on September 24, and it was just the second time his average rating was 41.5% or higher since mid-May.

The improved rating came on the heels of three polls published following his address. Both an Economist/YouGov poll and a Monmouth University survey found Trump's approval rating to be 44%, while a right-leaning Rasmussen poll found Trump's approval rating at 45%.

Trump's bump came after a pair of polls showed that most Americans who tuned into his first State of the Union address — an audience that skewed a bit more Republican than the voting populace as a whole — liked it.

A CBS News poll found that 75% of those who watched Trump's speech approved of the address, while just 25% said they disapproved. Meanwhile, a CNN snap poll following the speech found that 70% of viewers had a positive reaction, with 48% saying they had a "very positive" response.

In the speech, Trump touted his first-year achievements, such as the new Republican tax law and his efforts to reshape the federal judiciary. He also called for revitalizing US infrastructure and overhauling the immigration system.

