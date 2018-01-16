Politics :  Trump's weight is one pound below the obesity level, and his doctor said he should lose 10 to 15 pounds

news

President Donald Trump weighs 239 pounds (108.4 kilograms) and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall per his doctor Ronny Jackson.

This leaves Trump just one pound below the threshold to be considered "obese."

Jackson said that Trump agreed to try and lose 10 to 15 pounds over the next year.



President Donald Trump's doctor wants the president to slim down a bit.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president's doctor, gave a rundown of the president's physical that was conducted Friday and indicated that Trump needs to shed a few pounds.

Jackson said Trump weighs 239 pounds (108.4 kilograms) and stands 73 inches, or 6 feet, 3 inches, tall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Adult BMI Calculator, this leaves Trump in the "overweight" category and just one pound shy of the "obese" designation.

Given the president's weight, Jackson said Trump was urged to lose 10 to 15 pounds (4.5 to 6.8 kg) over the next year.

"I think the president — he and I talked — and he would like to lose over the next... I think a reasonable goal over the next year or so is to lose 10 to 15 pounds," Jackson told reporters at Tuesday's White House press briefing. "We talked about diet and exercise a lot. He's more enthusiastic about the diet part than the exercise part, but we're going to do both."

Jackson acknowledged that Trump's diet was high in carbohydrates and fatty foods. The president is well known to enjoy fast food, including McDonald's and KFC, along with well-done steaks and ice cream.

Additionally, Trump expressed contempt with exercise previously saying that the body has a "finite battery" and exercise uses it up.

While Trump — along with about 70% of Americans who fall into the "overweight" or "obese" categories per the CDC — needs to work on his weight, Jackson said that the president is overall healthy for his age.